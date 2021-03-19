Dream Design awarded $49.9 million contract for new VA clinic in Rapid City

Rapid City-based Dream Design International has been awarded a $49.9 million federal contract to build a Community-Based Outpatient Clinic for the Department of Veterans Affairs near the intersection of Catron Boulevard and Mount Rushmore Road.

The U.S. General Service Administration, which awarded the contract, expects the clinic to be open in early 2023, a news release issued Friday said.

The new VA clinic will be approximately 49,000 square feet, have more than 300 parking spaces and serve 7,000 veterans in the Rapid City area.

Dream Design International Vice President Kyle Treloar said Friday the company was awarded the 20-year lease with the VA to build a dynamic facility to serve all veterans who are eligible for care.

"It's an absolute and incredible responsibility, and we are very blessed to get through that entire process," he said. "It's got many capabilities, everything from primary care, mental health care, women's care, pharmacy, audiology, laboratory services and physical therapy.

"Anytime you have the privilege to work for veterans, the people who have served us and maintained and preserved our freedoms — it's an incredible responsibility and we're super excited to be a part of this project."