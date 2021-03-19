Dream Design awarded $49.9 million contract for new VA clinic in Rapid City

Rapid City-based Dream Design International has been awarded a $49.9 million federal contract to build a Community-Based Outpatient Clinic for the Department of Veterans Affairs near the intersection of Catron Boulevard and Mount Rushmore Road.
The U.S. General Service Administration, which awarded the contract, expects the clinic to be open in early 2023, a news release issued Friday said.
The new VA clinic will be approximately 49,000 square feet, have more than 300 parking spaces and serve 7,000 veterans in the Rapid City area.
Dream Design International Vice President Kyle Treloar said Friday the company was awarded the 20-year lease with the VA to build a dynamic facility to serve all veterans who are eligible for care.
"It's an absolute and incredible responsibility, and we are very blessed to get through that entire process," he said. "It's got many capabilities, everything from primary care, mental health care, women's care, pharmacy, audiology, laboratory services and physical therapy.
"Anytime you have the privilege to work for veterans, the people who have served us and maintained and preserved our freedoms — it's an incredible responsibility and we're super excited to be a part of this project."
Treloar said Dream Design International has been working for two years on the plan.
Acting Regional Administrator Penny Grout with the GSA's Rocky Mountain Region said they are excited to to work with Dream Design International and the VA to accommodate the growing health care needs for veterans in the Rapid City area.
"This project will deliver the right work space for our VA partners to provide high-quality services to the area," Grout said in a statement.
The new Rapid City clinic will replace the much smaller facility at 3625 Fifth Street. It will join with Hot Springs and Fort Meade VA medical centers to enhance service across the area, said Sandra Horsman, director of the VA Black Hills Health Care System.
“This announcement marks a significant milestone in this exciting project. The new clinic will double the space of our current location, giving veterans and staff a spacious, efficient and healing environment for care," she said in a statement.
Treloar expects a groundbreaking ceremony for the clinic will occur in late spring or early summer this year.
