Dream Design breaks ground on Rapid City VA outpatient clinic

It will also incorporate whole health services like chiropractic care, yoga and healthy eating habits.

Sandra Horsman, director of the VA Black Hills Health Care System, said she was humbled by the state’s dedication to serve veterans when she moved to the area about six years ago.

“It’s a healing environment, we’re going to be able to expand services,” Horsman said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The current Fifth Street facility is about 17,000 square feet, she said.

Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden said the project has been on the drawing board for 17 years.

“We can never repay the tremendous sacrifice our veterans have made to keep our nation safe, but continuing to cut red tape to make the return to civilian life easier and building facilities like this is one way we can try,” he said.

Thune said he discovered through working on the facility that when working with government, people have to play the long game. He said they played the long game with Ellsworth Air Force Base, with Veterans Affairs in Hot Springs and with the underground laboratory.