Enthralled with elegance from other eras? Treat yourself to a night of vintage hats, purses, outfits, shoes and accessories.
The Evening of Vintage Style event takes place on Friday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Suzie Cappa Art Center in Rapid City. At the event, attendees can bid on a collection of designer items from the past to help secure brighter futures for local women. All proceeds go to Dress for Success Black Hills, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting women as they enter the workplace.
The nonprofit assists with interviewing skills, and a team of volunteer stylists dress women from head-to-toe for job interviews. If a woman gets the job she interviewed for, she can return to get outfits for her first week of work.
“Dress for Success Black Hills is so excited to be hosting our first annual fundraiser. We have been helping to empower the women in our community for a year and a half by providing clothing, coaching, mentoring and empowerment,” said board vice president Kristi Johnson. “We look forward to putting this into a more strategic effort by providing the next step in our program, a Professional Women's Group (PWG).”
Tickets for the Evening of Vintage Style event are $10 each and include appetizers catered by Fork Real Café. A cash bar will also be available. A variety of vintage pieces will be on display Friday night, including an Eiler's full-length tourmaline mink coat, a Nina Ricci mink stole, and several Schiaparelli hats, many in original boxes. A sheared beaver jacket, pretty purses and costume jewelry will also be featured.
“We are lucky to have so many designer items, many of which are coordinated arrangements,” said board member Susan Hardina. “The Schiaparelli hats are simply stunning.” Elsa Schiaparelli was an Italian-born fashion designer who gained popularity between World War I and World War II for her unique and nonconformist designs. She was inspired by modern artists, including Salvador Dali.
All the apparel for the Evening of Vintage Style event was donated by a benefactor who wishes to remain anonymous. Hardina said the benefactor could be described as a “woman with a true love of fashion and a unique personal style.”
In addition to being known as a successful career woman, the benefactor has volunteered with several civic organizations, including the Rapid City Arts Council, First United Methodist Church, Black Hills Master Gardeners, Club for Boys, Youth & Family Services, The Journey Museum and others. She also supported the Black Hills Symphony Orchestra, the Black Hills Concert Series, the Black Hills Playhouse, and the Black Hills Rails to Trails effort to construct the Mickelson Trail. She enjoyed cross-country skiing, hiking, gardening and walking.
She traveled extensively and collected many unusual wearables. One of her favorite hobbies was collecting and wearing stylish hats to go with every outfit. She wore wigs and jewelry to dress up her suits.
“We are so excited to have the support of an anonymous benefactor that has donated her vintage hats, furs, gloves and accessories. This generosity will truly push our event to the next level and offer our community some fun vintage pieces while helping support Dress for Success Black Hills,” said board president Sarah Baker. “Come for the nostalgia and leave with a treasure of your own.”
Tickets are available from any Dress for Success board member or by emailing blackhills@dressforsuccess.org.