Darla Drew announced Wednesday that she is running for a third term on the Rapid City Council.
The Ward 5 representative has been the chair of the Public Works Committee since 2017. She also is on the Downtown BID Board, Sustainability Committee of Rapid City and the Detox Board. She works as development operations manager for the Black Hills Playhouse.
“I feel Rapid City is at a tipping point to become the biggest economic driver in the region. The current mayor and council have worked on expanding tourism, creating higher-education partnerships and technology initiatives while investing in social services. I want to be part of a council that is working towards a better Rapid City.”