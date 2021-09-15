Drilling to continue in Hideaway Hills pending legal agreement

Hideaway Hills residents expressed concerns Tuesday that findings from a drilling project won’t be shared while they are seeking a class-action lawsuit for damages sustained from building homes over an abandoned gypsum mine.
The national law firm Fox Rothschild hired two companies to drill and take split-spoon samples in the Hideaway Hills neighborhood in Black Hawk to determine what’s below the surface.
The Northdale Sanitary District Board voted 2-1 Tuesday to approve five drill sites in Hideaway Hills streets and sidewalks subject to approval of an agreement with Fox Rothschild. Stephany Fischer, the only board member from Hideaway Hills, voted no. The civil engineer hired by the district and the site manager will also be asked to be at the drillings.
A sinkhole on April 27, 2020 exposed an abandoned gypsum mine that caused more than 40 people living in 15 homes to evacuate in Hideaway Hills.
Fox Rothschild represents clients from the neighborhood in a lawsuit filed against the state of South Dakota, the state Commission of School and Public Lands, and the South Dakota Cement Plant Trust.
Nick Anderson, a geologic consultant with the law firm, and Rob Gerrard, principal project manager for Western Engineers and Geologists out of Rock Springs, Wyoming, presented information on the drilling to dispel rumors during the Northdale Sanitary District board meeting.
“We know that there is extensive pit and strip mining that occurred throughout Hideaway Hills in addition to the underground mine, and there’s a lot of backflow that’s built on there,” Anderson said. “We can see that in reports, we can see that in pictures, but the only way to confirm it’s there is by drilling.”
Gerrard said he came out to the area last spring. He said he saw a lot of subsidence, or sinking of the surface, and won’t know whether it’s from mine subsidence or geotechnical work.
He said they want to determine who’s at risk, what the risk is and make a safe place for the residents and members of the public. He also said they’re trying to determine how the soil in the field area adjacent to the voids are reacting to the mine, and how the material is reacting to water flow.
Gerrard said the company is on a limited budget and wants to make the best out of what they do have.
Anderson previously told the Journal that the companies planned to drill seven to nine holes.
Gerrard said the locations are more spread out than they typically like, but that’s what they have to work with.
Residents expressed concerns about who’s liable if anything should happen during the drilling and whether complete information would be shared once results are in.
Attorney Kathleen Barrow attended the meeting via phone call and said the firm would share information with the board, who could release it as they saw fit.
“I’m not worried about sharing information, we can work that out,” she said.
Barrow said the firm is letting residents know if collapses are accelerated or if there’s any danger, and will continue to notify property owners. She said she would share information that’s good for the neighborhood, but has to protect the case when it goes to trial.
One resident said he doesn’t feel protected and doesn’t feel that the law firm has his best interest at heart. He said he wouldn’t approve of the drilling if the information wasn’t shared. He said if it were, he would consider being OK with it.
"Any news is good news at this point in time for every single homeowner, whether it's bad news or good news, it's news and it needs to be said, and it needs to be heard and it needs to be given to every single person in this community," he said.
Michael Loos, lawyer for the sanitary district, and Barrow said that Fox Rothschild would be liable for damages. Loos said the firm itself and the companies hired have insurance to cover costs.
The board meets on the second Tuesday of every month.
