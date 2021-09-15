Drilling to continue in Hideaway Hills pending legal agreement

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Gerrard said the company is on a limited budget and wants to make the best out of what they do have.

Anderson previously told the Journal that the companies planned to drill seven to nine holes.

Gerrard said the locations are more spread out than they typically like, but that’s what they have to work with.

Residents expressed concerns about who’s liable if anything should happen during the drilling and whether complete information would be shared once results are in.

Attorney Kathleen Barrow attended the meeting via phone call and said the firm would share information with the board, who could release it as they saw fit.

“I’m not worried about sharing information, we can work that out,” she said.

Barrow said the firm is letting residents know if collapses are accelerated or if there’s any danger, and will continue to notify property owners. She said she would share information that’s good for the neighborhood, but has to protect the case when it goes to trial.