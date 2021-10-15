 Skip to main content
Driver dies in crash east of Custer
Driver dies in crash east of Custer

  • Updated
One person died early Thursday morning in a one-vehicle crash east of Custer.

The name of the person is not being released pending notification of family members.

Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2020 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup was eastbound on U.S. Highway 16A when it crossed the center line, went into the ditch and hit a tree.

The 45-year-old male driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a seat belt.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

