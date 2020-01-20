Driver of white mystery van is a Utah businessman

The driver of a white van described last week as possibly being involved in suspicious activity by law enforcement and Facebook users is a dog-loving business owner and tourist.
"I didn't know white vans were so associated with creeper vans," Chris Fox, a 46-year-old who lives in Salt Lake City and St. George, Utah, said Monday. "Don't jump to conclusions."
Last Tuesday, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office posted a photo of Fox's van and wrote in a now-deleted Facebook post that it wanted to learn more about the vehicle because it's "associated with confirmed criminal activity in Pennington County" and "appears to use the large antenna visible on the roof to intercept WiFi, stealing credit card information."
A Pennington County deputy told the Journal that his office wanted to speak to the driver because there's been a recent spike in credit card theft in the area, and some people thought the van had an antenna that could intercept card numbers being used online.
"We can't confirm any illegal activity," Deputy Gordon Larsen said at the time. "But there has been some suspicious activity around Wall, so we would like to talk to them and clear it up."
A deputy eventually got in touch with Fox and confirmed nothing illegal was going on, Helene Duhamel, spokeswoman for the sheriff's office, said Monday.
During the summer, Fox spends his time running Fox 'N Rox Shuttle and Big Rack Shuttle, companies that drive mountain bikers to trails in Utah. Fox and his dog Roxy then spend winters driving to bike shows across the country where he buys bikes and parts to sell to others. During the business trips, Fox likes to stop at national parks and other scenic areas. So far, Fox and his 10-year-old pit bull have visited 45 national parks in the 48 lower states.
"I go see places that I haven't seen before," Fox said.
Fox recently drove from Utah to Wisconsin for a bike show and decided to stop at Badlands National Park on the way back.
He also decided to visit Wall Drug last Monday since "there's about 100 signs on 1-90" advertising the tourist attraction. Fox then picked up groceries from the Wall Food Center and took a nap in the parking lot around sunset.
Fox said he woke up to the sound of someone knocking on his van door but by the time he looked outside, they were gone. He continued driving and spent the night at a truck stop in Box Elder.
The next day, Fox said, he received a phone call from a Pennington County deputy.
"I didn't even know what was going on," he said.
Fox said the deputy told him that he tracked down his phone number by running his license plate, which someone photographed. He said the deputy explained that people are posting about his van on Facebook and have called to say they think he has computer servers inside his car and an antenna that can steal credit card data.
Fox told the deputy that people may have heard his heating system, which he had on because it was about six degrees outdoors that day. He also said he doesn't have a big antenna on his van, just a plastic covering for a roof fan he uses in the summer.
He went online and saw that the "Wall, South Dakota" and Jackson County Sheriff's Office Facebook pages posted photos and information about his van. He then saw that the Journal wrote an article based off the interview with Larsen and shared it on its Facebook page. The three posts were collectively shared more than 1,180 times.
Fox said he has no idea why people suspected his van was involved in illegal activity because there's no antenna on top of it, he's not even sure if its possible to steal credit card information that way, and even if someone wanted to do that, why would they target a small town like Wall?
"These people need to stop watching TV and get educated and don't go down the rabbit hole of 'everyone's out to get them,'" he said.
After speaking with the deputy, Fox continued on his journey home, stopping at Mount Rushmore and visiting a friend in Scottsbluff, Neb., along the way.
Matt Haugen, Jackson County sheriff, said he created the now-deleted Facebook post after hearing from concerned citizens and speaking with the Pennington County Sheriff's Office. The Pennington County Sheriff's Office did not post about it on Facebook but a deputy contacted Fox after citizens reported that they "felt something was wrong" about the van, Duhamel said.
Both Haugen and Duhamel said they understand why Fox feels he was unfairly judged and unnecessarily bothered by police, but it's law enforcement's job to respond to citizen concerns.
"It sounds like his feathers got ruffled, and I understood that," said Haugen, who said he too values privacy and would be upset if someone judged him based on the vehicle he drives.
"A lot of the times there are false alarms" but law enforcement needs to take all reports seriously in case an actual crime is being committed, Haugen said. "We would rather hear about things in a timely matter and do exactly what Pennington County was able to do" by quickly confirming that nothing was wrong.
