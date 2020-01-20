Driver of white mystery van is a Utah businessman

Fox told the deputy that people may have heard his heating system, which he had on because it was about six degrees outdoors that day. He also said he doesn't have a big antenna on his van, just a plastic covering for a roof fan he uses in the summer.

He went online and saw that the "Wall, South Dakota" and Jackson County Sheriff's Office Facebook pages posted photos and information about his van. He then saw that the Journal wrote an article based off the interview with Larsen and shared it on its Facebook page. The three posts were collectively shared more than 1,180 times.

Fox said he has no idea why people suspected his van was involved in illegal activity because there's no antenna on top of it, he's not even sure if its possible to steal credit card information that way, and even if someone wanted to do that, why would they target a small town like Wall?

"These people need to stop watching TV and get educated and don't go down the rabbit hole of 'everyone's out to get them,'" he said.

After speaking with the deputy, Fox continued on his journey home, stopping at Mount Rushmore and visiting a friend in Scottsbluff, Neb., along the way.