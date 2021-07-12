 Skip to main content
Drivers can expect delays for rail crossing repairs
Drivers can expect delays for rail crossing repairs

  • Updated
RCPE

The Rapid City, Pierre and Eastern Railroad crews will work on repairs on railroad crossings on East North Street and on Fifth Street this week and next.

Rapid City drivers may experience delays on East North Street near Rushmore Crossing this week.

The Rapid City, Pierre and Eastern Railroad (RCPE) crews will repair the railroad crossing at East North Street and replace railroad panels.

Southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane Monday while northbound traffic will be reduced to one lane Tuesday.

City street crews will work with the RCPE crews on the repairs.

Next week, crews will make repairs to the crossing at Fifth Street between Omaha and Main streets. Later this summer, tracks on Steele Avenue and Sheffer Street will see repairs as well.

RCPE crews previously worked on the railroad on East New York Street.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

