Drivers to use westbound lanes on Omaha Street starting Friday

The intersection of Omaha and Oshkosh streets will close along with eastbound lanes from Oshkosh to 12th streets starting Friday.

Two-way traffic will be in the new westbound lanes and a temporary traffic weave will be installed between Canal and Oshkosh streets, according to a release from Ferber Engineering Company.

Ferber Engineering Company president John Van Beek said the lane shift is happening to help the contractor get farther along in the project and to catch up.

"The original sequencing would've had the entire length shift at the same time," Van Beek said. "A fair amount of businesses will be affected."

He said this will allow the contractor to move ahead with the underground work a little faster than the original phasing.

Drivers can access Oshkosh Street from Canal Street, and use 12th Street to access the Omaha Street Plaza.

The lane shift come from work on the Omaha Street Reconstruction project, which includes complete reconstruction from Deadwood Avenue to 12th Street.