Drivers urged to watch for bison, elk at Wind Cave National Park

WIND CAVE NATIONAL PARK | With the recent winter weather, bison are once again on or near the roadways of Wind Cave National Park, especially Highway 385 at the park’s south entrance.

“With the time change, more commuters are driving through the park at night. We want to remind drivers to be alert for animals on the road and the potential for oncoming traffic to swerve into your lane to avoid wildlife,” said Acting Superintendent Michelle Wheatley. “Despite their size, bison are very difficult to see on the park’s winding roads, all the more so at night or when visibility is poor due to winter weather.”

Bison and other large animals, such as elk, are drawn to the roads by salt used to melt snow and ice during winter storms. Wheatley said the park doesn’t salt their roads, but salt is carried into the park by vehicles from outside the park.

Salt-laden clumps of snow and ice are frequently shaken loose while vehicles travel through the park or when vehicles rattle across cattle guards at park boundaries, Wheatley said.

The park superintendent said there was a recent automobile accident involving a bison on Highway 385. Usually the animal dies, but in this case the bison walked away.

The vehicle needed a tow, Wheatley said.