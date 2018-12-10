As flu season in South Dakota ramps up, state experts are watching closely to see what will become of the strains of disease this year.
To date, South Dakota has recorded 36 confirmed cases of influenza, resulting in nine hospitalizations and one death in Pennington County. South Dakota annually averages 33 deaths that are related to influenza infections, according to the state Department of Health.
Joshua Clayton, the state’s epidemiologist, said currently the level of influenza is low, but that will likely change as the winter months wear on.
“We’re still waiting to see which flu strain will predominate this season, and we’re still waiting to understand how severe the flu season will be,” Clayton said.
What is concerning, he said, is that South Dakota’s traditionally strong vaccination numbers fell during the 2017-18 season. Last season, South Dakota had a 12.5 percent decrease in vaccination rates among adults 65 and older, and nearly an 8 percent drop in adults between ages 18 and 64. The annual vaccination is recommended for everyone older than 6 months.
“The decrease in our flu vaccination numbers is a concern,” Clayton said. “South Dakota has had a very strong history of individuals receiving the vaccine to protect themselves. The older population, in particular, is a large concern because that’s the group that has a tendency to experience the dangerous outcomes, like hospitalization and death.”
Clayton said he doesn’t yet have a full picture on whether the vaccination drop was a single-year dip or part of a longer trend. He said health officials have made a more concerted effort this year to put out information to the public. For example, the Department of Health has reached out to clinicians to have them remind patients about the importance of vaccinations and has increased its reach toward AARP members.
“Clinicians in the communities they serve are aware that flu vaccinations are down and by their role, they play a large role in helping get out vaccinations within the community,” he said. “We want them to provide a strong recommendation about the vaccine.”
Clayton said his office will watch closely what is going on nationally and in nearby states regarding the number of hospitalizations and deaths.
“A lot more hospitalizations early on can give us a hint that it’s a more severe flu year,” Clayton said.
Groups, such as pregnant women, children younger than 5 years old, people over 65 years old and people with chronic medical conditions, are at higher risk for flu-related complications, including pneumonia, hospitalization and death. Health care workers and household contacts of high-risk populations, such as those with young infants, also should be vaccinated.
South Dakota has also seen an increase in pertussis, or whooping cough, this year. The state has had 90 cases this year, the most since 109 cases were reported in 2014. Bon Homme, Davison and Gregory counties all had at least five cases, with Edmunds County having the most with 19. There were no new cases in November.
Clayton said pertussis tends to spike on a three- to five-year cycle, and 2018 is on that schedule.
“We’re in that four-year period since that last large increase, so we’ve kind of expected some of this. I don’t know that there is one cause, but we’re focusing on educating people about this and understanding the ways you can come in contact with the disease.”
Clayton said the commonality between the flu and whooping cough is that both are respiratory diseases that can be vaccinated against and can be prevented with general precautions, such as frequently washing hands, covering the mouth or nose when coughing or sneezing and avoiding touching the eyes, mouth and nose.
“And after that, the biggest thing is just staying home when you do become sick,” Clayton said.