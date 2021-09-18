DROUGHT DILEMMA: Agriculture industry, local economy face tough season

He said if his land receives two to three inches of rain soon, they’ll still be able to plant. If it comes later in the fall and it’s cooler, they may be able to get by with less.

Hopeful relief

Secretary Hunter Roberts with the state Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources said 94% of South Dakota is in some level of drought conditions with 22% of it being in extreme drought.

Roberts said his family has a farm and ranch in Lyman and Stanley counties.

“We did not have an inch of rain or more in any event from June last year to July this year,” he said.

He said they did receive some rain in the last few months that helped green up the area and some crops.

Roberts said the hay crop is miniscule this year compared to the average, but feels fortunate still.

He said the department is working with federal departments and agencies, along with the state government, for assistance. He said the state task force recommended to Gov. Kristi Noem to ease hay restrictions, which she did.