Drug arrests at rally higher than 2019 for city, county, state law enforcement

The Sturgis Police Department, Meade County Sheriff’s Office and state Highway Patrol have reported an increase in both misdemeanor and felony drug and paraphernalia arrests throughout the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater said Friday that typically the department receives more calls for stolen vehicles, but this year it was replaced with drug offenses.
According to data provided by the department, there were 90 misdemeanor arrests this year compared to 33 last year and 34 felony arrests compared to 19 last year.
“It’s becoming more prevalent of the violations,” he said. “We end up stopping people for crimes and we’re finding misdemeanor drugs as well as felony drugs. I don’t want to say it’s a common occurrence, but you’re seeing more and more violations.”
A misdemeanor drug charge is for possession of marijuana while a felony is for every other drug. VanDewater said his department has been seeing meth as well as prescription drugs.
VanDewater also said the department is down about 150 calls compared to last year.
He said it’s hard to predict what officers will see for the duration of the rally, although sometimes Saturdays are a little more “wild” than the rest of the week.
“It’s either really quiet or really busy, it’s never in between,” he said.
Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin said his department is seeing much of the same thing, as well as firearms.
In 2019, the South Dakota Legislature passed a concealed carry reform that makes it legal for eligible South Dakotans to own a firearm and conceal it without a permit.
Merwin said the county spends a lot of time responding to campground calls.
“It’s like a city out there, too,” he said.
The Department of Public Safety is also seeing higher misdemeanor drug and felony arrests during the rally compared to last year at the same time, according to its data.
As of Friday at 6 a.m., there were 202 misdemeanor drug arrests and 112 felony drug arrests, compared to 136 and 172 last year at the same time, respectively.
There are also slightly more citations, with 1,044 compared to 1,028, but fewer warnings. The DPS has also seen an increase in cash seizures as compared to the same time last year, seizing a total of $18,763 — $11,585 of it comes from the Rapid City district.
