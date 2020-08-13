Drug arrests, non-injury accidents continue to climb at rally

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Misdemeanor drug and paraphernalia possession arrests are on the rise for the Sturgis Police Department and Meade County Sheriff’s Office after the first six days of the 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, which ends Sunday.

Sturgis police have made 83 misdemeanor drug arrests, 56 more than last year by this time.

“We’re seeing it everywhere,” Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater said. “It’s usually in cars during traffic stops or on their person.”

He said he’s not certain if it’s at a record high compared to past years, but it’s higher than normal.

Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin said his department is seeing the same thing and making arrests during traffic stops.

He said his department also is seeing an increase in domestic disturbance calls this year, primarily at the campgrounds.

“I don’t know what to attribute it to,” Merwin said.

He noted that nine people have been charged in these cases compared to four last year.