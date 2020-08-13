Drug arrests, non-injury accidents continue to climb at rally

Misdemeanor drug and paraphernalia possession arrests are on the rise for the Sturgis Police Department and Meade County Sheriff’s Office after the first six days of the 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, which ends Sunday.
Sturgis police have made 83 misdemeanor drug arrests, 56 more than last year by this time.
“We’re seeing it everywhere,” Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater said. “It’s usually in cars during traffic stops or on their person.”
He said he’s not certain if it’s at a record high compared to past years, but it’s higher than normal.
Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin said his department is seeing the same thing and making arrests during traffic stops.
He said his department also is seeing an increase in domestic disturbance calls this year, primarily at the campgrounds.
“I don’t know what to attribute it to,” Merwin said.
He noted that nine people have been charged in these cases compared to four last year.
Merwin also said many of the campground calls are alcohol related, including accidents involving golf carts and ATVs.
Merwin said his department has been able to respond better and faster to calls for service this year.
“We’re able to work traffic better because there’s less of it, so it creates higher numbers,” he said.
According to the Department of Transportation, the six-day traffic vehicle count is 319,716, compared to 343,913 last year, which is down 7 percent. On Wednesday, 49,228 entered Sturgis through nine locations, down 12.4 percent from last year.
Overall, calls are down 150 compared to last year for the police department. According to data, traffic arrests and parking citations are down, but non-traffic arrests are up by about 66 over last year.
VanDewater also said a 15-year-old boy is missing.
Kennith Rolfson, of Sturgis, was last seen at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. According to the department's Facebook page, Rolfson was possibly wearing khaki shorts, gray t-shirt, and pink hat.
