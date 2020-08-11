Drug arrests 'skyrocket' at Rally, police chief says

Police calls are declining but misdemeanor drug and non-traffic arrests are increasing in Sturgis, according to law enforcement officials.
Department of Public Safety data shows there were 104 misdemeanor drug arrests between Saturday and 6 a.m. Tuesday, the same at this point last year.
There are also more non-injury accidents and injury accidents this year with 22 and 28, respectively, compared to last year’s 16 and 18, according to the data.
There was also $3,296 seized, $2,520 in Sturgis.
Tony Mangan, public information officer for Department of Public Safety, said the money was seized in two different cases.
“It occurs from traffic enforcement stops where people are arrested and cash and other items are found in the vehicle,” he said.
Although year-to-date data shows no cash was seized at this point in the rally, Mangan said last year’s rally seizures ended with $2,739.
Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater said there have been 40 fewer calls compared to last year, but misdemeanor drug arrests are “skyrocketing.”
He said the drug arrests have been from all over and can’t be narrowed down to people from states where marijuana has been legalized.
“Everybody seems to be having more drug possession on them,” VanDewater said.
VanDewater said Monday night was slow for his department.
“Last night it seemed like our numbers dwindled down a little bit as far as people in town,” he said. “I don’t know if people are leaving town or what, but it was a pretty slow night, which we enjoy a slow night during Sturgis.”
According to the Department of Transportation’s rally vehicle counts, there were 56,972 people entering the city, which is down 6.8% from Monday last year. The four-day total for this year is 217,778, which is down 4.6% from last year.
Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin said there have been 179 people through the jail so far compared to 157 last year, and 43 last night compared to 35 on the same night in 2019.
