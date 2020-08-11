Drug arrests 'skyrocket' at Rally, police chief says

He said the drug arrests have been from all over and can’t be narrowed down to people from states where marijuana has been legalized.

“Everybody seems to be having more drug possession on them,” VanDewater said.

VanDewater said Monday night was slow for his department.

“Last night it seemed like our numbers dwindled down a little bit as far as people in town,” he said. “I don’t know if people are leaving town or what, but it was a pretty slow night, which we enjoy a slow night during Sturgis.”

According to the Department of Transportation’s rally vehicle counts, there were 56,972 people entering the city, which is down 6.8% from Monday last year. The four-day total for this year is 217,778, which is down 4.6% from last year.

Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin said there have been 179 people through the jail so far compared to 157 last year, and 43 last night compared to 35 on the same night in 2019.

