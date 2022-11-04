Drumming up support: Democrat gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith holds Rapid City rally

Promises of respect for all South Dakotans, telling the truth and encouraging everyone to get out and vote dominated a campaign rally speech from Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith Friday evening in Rapid City.

Smith greeted a crowd of approximately 100 people at the Labor Temple during a stop on his tour across the state in the final days leading up to Tuesday's election. Smith said the underdog position he's been put in against a well-funded opponent in Republican Gov. Kristi Noem makes him come out and fight for what's right.

He used an analogy from his days as a wrestling coach and wrestler, when the third period before the end of a match is the toughest.

"We've got 30 seconds left in the match right now... it's the last 30 seconds of the match and I'm down by two points in the match. Thirty seconds left but that's ok," Smith said. "Because we've trained for this moment, and I know exactly what I have to do... I need an escape and a takedown. That's what I've got to do.

"I know I can do it... you know how I know I can do it? Because you're on the team with me. You are going to make sure that we do this. Rapid City will make sure that we will do this."

Smith, who lives in Sioux Falls, said he made the decision to run for governor after a visit with West River leaders and Indigenous elders who felt the direction the state was going was one lacking respect and dialogue with the current governor.

"We have worked so hard to make sure that every South Dakotan knows that they are valued, that they are respected and that I believe in them as people, no matter who you are. Especially if your people were here first — our tribal brothers and sisters," Smith said. "The people who were here first should not be treated as if they are last. We know that in our heart of hearts.

"We need to show that by the way we interact with one another, by the respect and dignity that we show one another."

Smith said he has been relentlessly attacked by the Noem campaign with untruthful advertisements. The Noem campaign has outspent the Smith campaign by millions of dollars.

"We said in our very first press conference when you've got truth on your side, you don't need millions of dollars," he said.

Smith said he will put South Dakotans first, and not go on national trips to seek out other political aspirations. His reference was about Noem, who has made several campaign trips out of state indicating that she may be seeking higher office.

"We will make sure that South Dakota has a governor that's focused on the state of South Dakota. Jamie Smith will be governor because of you," he said.

Smith's remarks were brief, only lasting about 13 minutes. He used the time to encourage everyone to vote and then to talk one-on-one with his supporters following the speech.

At the end of the rally, Smith spoke with the Journal about his campaign. He said if elected, South Dakotans will notice a change in attitude from the Governor's office.

"We're not going to make this a testing ground for higher office. I'm not running for President of the United States, and I'm not going to use South Dakota as a litmus test for what's going to play out well around the country," Smith said. "We're going to work on solving real South Dakota problems with common sense solutions by working together. The partisanship is not going to be there."

Smith said during his work in the South Dakota Legislature, he has found that most of the time people agree on what the problem is, but have differences on how to address those problems.

"It's going to be an open-door policy, and I'm going to talk to people that I agree with and I'm going to talk to people that I disagree with," he said. "I'll avail myself to that discussion because we are looking for solutions. You can't do anything unless you build relationships and talk to each other.

"For far too long, we've been divided and I don't want to do that anymore."

Smith said the campaign has been tough because of so much untruthfulness that has occurred through television commercials, campaign mailers and unchallenged statements by the Noem campaign. He said that Noem only agreed to one debate because she knows she will be challenged on her statements.

He said Noem deliberately avoids interviews with members of the South Dakota media because she doesn't want to be held accountable.

"I make myself available to the press to answer real questions and to talk about real answers and give you what I really think," Smith said. "South Dakota knows who Jamie Smith is now and it's because I've been available to the press.

"We have a current governor who won't do that... because she doesn't have the respect for the voter to come out and answer questions about the current state of South Dakota. That's frustrating as a South Dakotan — not just as a candidate — as a South Dakotan. That's not how we do things here."

Smith said he has enjoyed meeting the citizens of the state and how people are sharing their hopes and dreams with him.

"It's been an amazing experience. I just want the people of South Dakota to know that my heart goes out to them," he said. "I know we can do better in the state of South Dakota, and I want to be the person who does that."

Election Day is Tuesday. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.