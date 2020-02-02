Drury says she voted against gold-exploration resolution

Following Wednesday's meeting, Drury said she was approached by the minutes clerk to clarify her "voting intention" on the resolution.

"As I said, I thought it was clear by my comments but because I didn't verbalize a no vote, we wanted to make sure the minutes were accurate on my intent," Drury said.

During Wednesday's Legal and Finance meeting, Drury spoke for approximately one minute and 45 seconds with her concerns about the resolution opposing exploratory drilling before calling for the vote.

"I do think the city has a critical interest in the water, but I also think we have our pulse on it," Drury said at the meeting. "I don't want to set a precedent through the city. I know they have done resolutions in the past on other issues, but I don't want to have a precedent where we, every month, have a group come in and want a resolution on this and a resolution on that. I think that we are kind of pigeonholing ourselves, to an extent."

City Attorney Joel Landeen said Friday that Drury's intent to vote no on the resolution is accurately reflected in the meeting's minutes.

"The official minutes reflect the intent of the members," Landeen said.