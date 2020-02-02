Drury says she voted against gold-exploration resolution

Rapid City Council member Becky Drury is now saying she voted against a Wednesday resolution calling for the city to formally oppose gold-exploration drilling in the Rapid Creek watershed near Pactola Reservoir, even though she did not verbalize a "no" vote during the public meeting of the Legal and Finance Committee.
The discrepancy in Drury's vote comes after media organizations, including the Journal, reported a 5-0 vote Wednesday by the Legal and Finance Committee to approve the resolution to oppose a drilling plan by F3 Gold, LLC.
The agenda for Monday's Rapid City Common Council meeting was published Thursday, showing the Legal and Finance Committee voted to approve the resolution, but with a 4-1 vote. The agenda shows Drury voted against the resolution. Drury is the chairperson of the Legal and Finance Committee
A review of audio and video of Wednesday's committee meeting was completed by the Journal. Drury voiced concerns about the resolution, but when the vote was called, she did not verbally vote no.
"I thought it was clear by my comments that I was opposed to the resolution, and it was already a long meeting, so I was just trying to finish it up," Drury told the Journal on Friday. "I did not verbally say no when I made the vote call, and for that I apologize for the confusion."
Following Wednesday's meeting, Drury said she was approached by the minutes clerk to clarify her "voting intention" on the resolution.
"As I said, I thought it was clear by my comments but because I didn't verbalize a no vote, we wanted to make sure the minutes were accurate on my intent," Drury said.
During Wednesday's Legal and Finance meeting, Drury spoke for approximately one minute and 45 seconds with her concerns about the resolution opposing exploratory drilling before calling for the vote.
"I do think the city has a critical interest in the water, but I also think we have our pulse on it," Drury said at the meeting. "I don't want to set a precedent through the city. I know they have done resolutions in the past on other issues, but I don't want to have a precedent where we, every month, have a group come in and want a resolution on this and a resolution on that. I think that we are kind of pigeonholing ourselves, to an extent."
City Attorney Joel Landeen said Friday that Drury's intent to vote no on the resolution is accurately reflected in the meeting's minutes.
"The official minutes reflect the intent of the members," Landeen said.
The city's communications director, Darrell Shoemaker, confirmed Drury spoke with the city's recording secretary immediately after Wednesday's meeting was adjourned.
"Obviously, this an opportunity for us to visit with (members) to make sure they verbalize their intent, but again she expressed her opposition to the measure during the discussion," Shoemaker said. "She didn't verbalize it, but she indicated that her intent was a no vote on that measure."
The city council will take up the proposed resolution at a 6:30 p.m. Monday meeting at City Hall.
