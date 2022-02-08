Dry, windy conditions fan wildland fires Tuesday in western South Dakota

Extremely high winds, unseasonably warm temperatures and a lack of moisture fanned several grass and wildland fires Tuesday for the second day in a row across western South Dakota.

According to the Pennington County Fire Service, a fire broke out at 2:51 a.m. Tuesday on Ricard Road near Piedmont. It spread to at least eight acres before being mitigated.

Another blaze broke out at approximately 11:30 a.m. Tuesday on State Highway 44 east of Caputa. The smoke plumes could be seen from Rapid City. The fire, called the Creston Fire, grew to an estimated 1,000 acres before firefighters could get a handle on it. Just before 3 p.m., the fire was reported to be 70% contained.

A fire broke out along Log Porch Road near Hisega on Monday, burning approximately six acres.

According to the National Weather Service in Rapid City, Tuesday's conditions were prime for larger wildland fires. Sustained winds blew from the northwest at 35-45 mph with some gusts up to 65 mph.

Extreme weather conditions and very low moisture content of grasses and other dry organic material on the ground caused "critical burning conditions," the weather service said.

Wednesday is expected to be mostly sunny with lighter but still gusty winds out of the northwest. The grassland fire danger index will reach the moderate category to very high category by Wednesday afternoon, the weather service said, before a chance of showers moves in Wednesday after 3 p.m.

Thursday is expected to be a better day, with partly sunny skies and a high temperature of 58 degrees. Another chance of rain and snow moves into the picture Thursday night through Friday.

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.