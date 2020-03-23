DSS encourages use of online, remote resources for coronavirus

PIERRE | The South Dakota Department of Social Services (DSS) is asking the public to make use of its online resources instead of going out and risking exposure to COVID-19.
“During these unprecedented times, the Department of Social Services is strongly encouraging the use of technology to complete some of the things you would normally do in person at one of our offices across the state,” said DSS Cabinet Secretary Laurie Gill. “For your safety and for the health of our staff, please try to limit your public interactions and take advantage of the many online capabilities DSS offers.”
The DSS offices in South Dakota communities will remain closed to the public from Monday, March 23, to Friday, March 27, but Gill said that doesn’t mean work isn’t being done.
“DSS has dedicated staff throughout the department who have been and will remain hard at work to serve our customer’s needs,” Gill said. “We will continue to do the things necessary to support South Dakota families during the COVID-19 pandemic including processing applications for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), child care assistance, and the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP); receiving and disbursing child support payments; responding to reports of child abuse and neglect; processing payments for families and facilities caring for children; answering questions and concerns; and a myriad of other essential functions.”
Child Support
Applications for child support services can be obtained on line at https://dss.sd.gov/formsandpubs/docs/CS/SE408CPRAApplicationPacket.pdf.
Customers can go to Customer Connect http://customerconnect.sd.gov/Login or call the Automated Voice Response system at 1-800-286-9145 to access payment information. More information can be found at https://dss.sd.gov/childsupport/avrs.
In regards to modification of child support orders, customers can download the petition for modification from https://dss.sd.gov/childsupport/modifysupportorder and don’t need to wait for DSS to send a hard copy.
Non-custodial parents can make child support payments on line by going to https://apps.sd.gov/SS17PC02CRD/CreditCard1.aspx.
Economic Assistance
Individuals may apply for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) via online application at https://dss.sd.gov/applyonline/.
Individuals may also apply for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) via online application at https://dss.sd.gov/formsandpubs/docs/ENERGY/energyassistanceapplication.pdf.
Applications may also be printed and mailed or faxed to the DSS office. Additional forms and applications are available at https://dss.sd.gov/formsandpubs/. DSS office mailing address and fax numbers can be found at https://dss.sd.gov/findyourlocaloffice/.
Child Care Services
Child care assistance applications can be found at https://dss.sd.gov/childcare/childcareassistance/apply.aspx. Applications may also be requested via email to CCS@state.sd.us or by calling 1-800-227-3020. Applications can be returned to Child Care Services by scanning and emailing to CCS@state.sd.us (no phone pictures), faxing to 605.773.7294 or mailed to: Child Care Services, 910 E. Sioux Avenue, Pierre, SD 57501.
Child Protection Services
Placement providers and agencies are able to send requests for payment via email to their Family Service Specialist or to the CPS State Office. If not currently sending via email, requests for payment can be mailed to the local CPS office in their area. DSS office mailing address and fax numbers can be found at https://dss.sd.gov/findyourlocaloffice/.
Facilities requesting Central Registry screenings can continue to send them via email to DSSCRS@state.sd.us or through the mail to the CPS State Office, 700 Governors Dr, Pierre, SD 57501.
To report child abuse or neglect, please call 877.244.0864. Intake Specialists will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. If reporting an emergency situation before 8 a.m., after 5 p.m., or on the weekend, please contact your local law enforcement.
Medicaid
The following functionalities are available online at https://dss.sd.gov/medicaid/providers/ for Medicaid providers:
• Online professional claim submission;
• Online appeal submission;
• Claim status look up;
• Eligibility look up;
• Service limit inquiry; and,
• Remittance advice.
Medicaid recipients may find and change their primary care provider online at https://dss.sd.gov/medicaid/recipients/recipientprograms/changeforms.aspx. South Dakota Medicaid implemented a new tool that allows providers and recipients to submit primary care provider and Health Home selection/change forms online. Providers and recipients can utilize this process in lieu of faxing or emailing the permission to South Dakota Medicaid. This process is a secure process that allows providers or recipients to attach a permission document. Instructions for how to use this feature are available at https://dss.sd.gov/docs/healthhome/HH_PCPSelectionGuide.pdf.
Information about DSS programs is also available by calling the Constituent Liaison at 800.597.1603 or by emailing to dssinfo@state.sd.us.
“While our offices may be closed to public traffic, please rest assured that DSS is still providing the assistance and support that thousands of South Dakotans rely on,” Gill said. “Taking care of people and helping to strengthen families is our highest priority now and every day.”
DSS staff is working to respond as quickly as possible, but customers are advised that minor delays may be expected.
For a full range of services available from other state agencies and more information, visit covid.sd.gov.