DSS encourages use of online, remote resources for coronavirus

PIERRE | The South Dakota Department of Social Services (DSS) is asking the public to make use of its online resources instead of going out and risking exposure to COVID-19.

“During these unprecedented times, the Department of Social Services is strongly encouraging the use of technology to complete some of the things you would normally do in person at one of our offices across the state,” said DSS Cabinet Secretary Laurie Gill. “For your safety and for the health of our staff, please try to limit your public interactions and take advantage of the many online capabilities DSS offers.”

The DSS offices in South Dakota communities will remain closed to the public from Monday, March 23, to Friday, March 27, but Gill said that doesn’t mean work isn’t being done.