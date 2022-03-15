Duffy announces election bid for House District 32

Steve Duffy, a Republican from Rapid City, has announced his intention to seek election for state House District 32, which encompasses the central corridor of Rapid City.

Duffy's wife, Helene Duhamel, holds the state Senate seat in District 32 and has announced she will seek re-election. The two seats in the House of Representatives from the district are currently held by Republican Reps. Becky Drury and Chris Johnson.

Drury has announced her re-election bid. Johnson confirmed with the Journal on Tuesday that he is not seeking re-election.

Duffy was a sales executive as KOTA-TV for 23 years. He is a past co-owner of several radio stations in the Rapid City market and also managed South Dakota Cable. He now owns residential rental properties in the area.

In a statement, Duffy said he spoke to his family about running for office before making the decision, being inspired by observations during his wife's tenure in the Senate.

“I’ve watched the legislature up close for the last three years and believe I can make a difference,” Duffy said in the prepared statement.

Duffy said he wants to focus on "smart growth" for Rapid City and South Dakota

“I have worked with so many small businesses over a 40-year career in Rapid City and am a small business owner myself. There are many challenges and risks for these self-reliant job creators," he said in the statement. "As a small business owner, I always found it easier to do business with free-market policies in place that promote sensible economic growth.”

Duffy also said in the statement that, if elected, he will "balance business interests with quality-of-life issues and strive to keep the tax burden low — while working to attract more jobs, workforce housing, transportation initiatives and quality education in South Dakota.

The final day to submit candidate petitions for the June 7 primary election is March 29. Independent candidates have until April 26 to file their petitions for the general election.

The South Dakota general election is scheduled for Nov. 8.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0