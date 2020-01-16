Duhamel to work part time at sheriff's office during legislative session

Helene Duhamel, a newly appointed state senator representing Rapid City, said she will work part time as the public information officer for the Pennington County Sheriff's Office during the 10-week legislative session. A human resources employee in the sheriff's office will fill in when she's not available.

Duhamel, a Republican, was appointed in December to represent District 32 by Gov. Kristi Noem after Sen. Alan Solano resigned.

Duhamel said the Legislature operates on a four-day workweek. When the Legislature is not in session, she said she will be on the job in Rapid City and be available on evenings and weekends.

Kim Bloomenrader, who works in the sheriff's office's Human Resources Department, will fill in when Duhamel is working as a lawmaker. Bloomenrader, who's worked at the sheriff's office for 11 years, got her first taste of the job Tuesday evening when she stood outside in single-digit temperatures to record a news conference about the arrest of a suspect in a knife store robbery.

