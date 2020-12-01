 Skip to main content
Dust, smoke, high winds prompt air quality alert in west Rapid City
alert top story

Dust, smoke, high winds prompt air quality alert in west Rapid City

Low air quality due to fires

A view of Jackson Boulevard from Dinosaur Park in West Rapid City shows smoke in the air in this Aug. 25 file photo. Similar conditions in West Rapid City are expected Tuesday with dust and smoke, prompting state officials to issue an air quality alert for areas west of the Gap.

 Grace Pritchett Journal staff

High winds combined with dust and smoke from fires in the Northern Hills have prompted the South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) to issue an air quality alert for west Rapid City.

According to the DENR, the alert is in effect until 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The National Weather Service in Rapid City said northwest winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph can be expected through Tuesday afternoon.The winds will gradually subside Tuesday evening but will suspend fine dust in the air over west Rapid City leading to the poor air quality.

The Rapid City Air Quality Office recommends the elderly, young and anyone with respiratory problems avoid excessive physical exertion and exposure to the outside air.

Adding to the poor air quality is an ongoing prescribed burn of 200 acres of forest land near Spearfish and Lead-Deadwood. The Northern Hills Ranger District of the Black Hills National Forest announced Monday the Beartown Prescribed Fire Project will continue throughout the week.

Smoke may impact the communities of Spearfish and Lead/Deadwood, Spearfish Canyon and residences along Forest Service Road 134, the Forest Service said.

The Forest Service also announced Tuesday that a planned 500-acre burn is expected to begin Wednesday near Hill City. Referred to as the Long Draw Project, the Mystic Ranger District of the Black Hills National Forest said the area is located six miles southwest of Hill City and 10 miles northwest of Custer, in the vicinity of Reno Gulch and Medicine Mountain roads.

The Long Draw Project burn is expected to last through at least Thursday, the Forest Service said.

Smoke will be visible for several miles and could impact Hill City, Custer, Reno Gulch Road, Medicine Mountain Road and surrounding areas, further impacting air quality in West Rapid City and areas in the northern and central Black Hills.

Fire officials said the roads in the area will remain open but ask drivers to use caution and drive slowly if driving in the area. Smoke may impair visibility and create difficult driving conditions. Drivers should not stop their vehicles while driving in areas of reduced visibility as this can create a hazard for other vehicles in the area.

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

