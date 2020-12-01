Dust, smoke, high winds prompt air quality alert in west Rapid City

High winds combined with dust and smoke from fires in the Northern Hills have prompted the South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) to issue an air quality alert for west Rapid City.

According to the DENR, the alert is in effect until 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The National Weather Service in Rapid City said northwest winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph can be expected through Tuesday afternoon.The winds will gradually subside Tuesday evening but will suspend fine dust in the air over west Rapid City leading to the poor air quality.

The Rapid City Air Quality Office recommends the elderly, young and anyone with respiratory problems avoid excessive physical exertion and exposure to the outside air.

Adding to the poor air quality is an ongoing prescribed burn of 200 acres of forest land near Spearfish and Lead-Deadwood. The Northern Hills Ranger District of the Black Hills National Forest announced Monday the Beartown Prescribed Fire Project will continue throughout the week.

Smoke may impact the communities of Spearfish and Lead/Deadwood, Spearfish Canyon and residences along Forest Service Road 134, the Forest Service said.