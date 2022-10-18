Dusty Johnson meets with Pennington County sheriff-elect

Pennington County Sheriff-elect Brian Mueller sat down with U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D. on Tuesday at the Public Safety Building in Rapid City to discuss violent crime, drug trafficking, law enforcement staffing needs and securing the country's southern border.

Mueller said the influx of drugs in the county are mostly coming from sources south of the United States. He said the increase in drug use is causing an increase in violent crime.

"It starts with our southern border. We have to secure our southern border. With the amounts that are pouring through, we can do what we can do here at a local level, but without some help at that southern border, it's gonna be a pretty uphill battle for us," said Mueller, who is slated to officially take over the office of sheriff in January, replacing Kevin Thom.

Fentanyl, a powerful opioid, has risen in popularity in Pennington County, according to the PCSO. In 2020, the Unified Narcotics Enforcement Team in Pennington County seized 128.2 grams of fentanyl. In 2021, that number shot up to 960.55 grams. By the end of August this year, 892.001 grams were seized.

According to a 2020 Department of Justice Drug Enforcement Administration report, fentanyl originates from China, India and Mexico, with China producing the most pure forms that are often shipped to Mexico and packaged for transportation to the United States.

Johnson echoed Mueller's sentiment, highlighting conversations he's had with other sheriffs and police chiefs who have pointed the border as a cause for crime in their communities.

"I haven't heard it 10 times. I've probably heard it 100 times," Johnson said. "The reality is we know how to secure the border. Congress has got to get its act together."

Johnson pointed to former President Donald Trump's "Remain in Mexico" policy. The official name was the Migrant Protection Protocols or MPP. Under MPP, it was the Department of Homeland Security's policy that certain non-Mexican applicants for admission who arrived on land at the southwest border could be returned to Mexico to await their removal proceedings and be transported back and forth between Mexico and the United States to facilitate attending immigration court hearings.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas officially terminated the policy on June 1, 2021, citing logistical difficulties. He wrote in his termination that over the course of the program, border encounters increased during certain periods and decreased during others. A legal battle ensued, ending in a Supreme Court decision to uphold Mayorkas' decision.

Johnson is one of the co-sponsors on a bill seeking to re-implement MPP. He also noted the need to address addiction.

Johnson also discussed staffing struggles with Mueller, who noted that the office has over 430 full-time employees. He said PCSO is doing well with deputy positions, but the biggest gap lies in correctional staff, which has over a dozen openings.

"It's a difficult field to work in. A lot of our corrections staff are working one correction staff to 60 inmates," he said.

Johnson noted two bills he's supported regarding law enforcement, the Invest to Protect Act, which passed the House at the end of September and the Tribal Capital for Operations Promoting Safety (COPS) Act, which Johnson introduced earlier this month.

According to Johnson's office the Invest to Protect Act would provide grants to small, rural and tribal law enforcement agencies to improve recruitment and provide mental health training. The COPS Act intends to improve tribal law enforcement through additional training, compensation and equipment procurement.

Johnson toured the WellFully facility in Rapid City earlier in the day on Tuesday. WellFully provides addiction recovery, behavioral and psychiatric care to youth. The organization is the only residential group care home and residential addiction recovery program for adolescents in western South Dakota.

"I think we need to acknowledge addiction is a disease," Johnson said. "If somebody is just a user we want to catch them and hold them accountable, but treatment has got to be a central part of that journey."

Johnson noted programs like the 24-7 Sobriety Program, which provides drug and alcohol testing. It is used as a bond condition, sentence condition, or as part of probation or parole. The program may also be used as a tool for the Department of Social Services for child custody issues.

All but four of South Dakota's counties participate in the program and pass rates, depending on the test, range from 69.9% to 99.5%