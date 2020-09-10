E-edition only of Journal on Friday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Press repairs will result in one fewer printed newspaper for Journal readers this week.

Experts from Goss International will be in Rapid City to complete extensive work on one of the units of the Journal's Goss Urbanite press.

"This work required us not to fire up the press for a day," Journal President Matt Tranquill said. "We will still be producing a newspaper Friday, but it will only be delivered electronically to readers who have signed up for the e-edition."

Readers who haven't signed up for the e-edition daily email may still access the replica edition by going to www.rapidcityjournal.com.

The distribution method is the same as Sunday and Monday's electronic replica editions each week. Fifty-five percent of the Journal's print subscribers also use the digital product.

"We have more than 3,800 digital-only subscribers and print subscribers can also access the electronic version," Tranquill said. "If you need help setting up digital access, call 605-394-8300 Option 0 for assistance."

The work will be completed in time to print Saturday's Weekend edition and the normal printing schedule will continue then.

