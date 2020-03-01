Eagle Butte man hurt by 'false hope' surrounding daughter's 35-year disappearance

The sheriff's office said the bones are being tested to confirm their age but "at this time we do not have reason to believe that the located remains are those of Ms. Baldeagle."

Fuller published a follow-up podcast that same day to update listeners on the statement. He said the sheriff's office and other agencies "were contacted" before the article and podcast were published but "there was no objection to the information" shared with them. He also said he contacted Taylor to share the update and apologize for providing him with any false hope.

But Taylor told the Journal that Fuller never contacted him for the podcasts episodes. Fuller confirmed that he wasn't able to find Taylor's contact information so got in touch with a South Dakota journalist and asked him to pass on the information to Taylor.

"Regardless of my original intentions, I feel terribly about the evolution of the situation," Fuller told the Journal. "I'd meant to raise awareness of Sharon's disappearance in a positive and productive way, as I have while working directly with dozens of other families who are enduring similar uncertainty and tragedy. That Mr. Baldeagle has been caused distress by this is something I will forever regret. He has been an inspirational advocate for his daughter and for this issue of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women in general."