Eagle Butte woman who died of COVID-19 was a loving mother

The Eagle Butte woman who died of COVID-19 in Texas was a loving mother who leaves behind six children and a grieving family.

Andrea “Andi” Circle Bear “was a loving, caring, kind person,” said her grandmother Clara LeBeau. “She was outgoing and had friends, and she’s close to her dad and myself.”

Circle Bear, 30, died Tuesday at a hospital in Texas after being diagnosed with the coronavirus and giving birth to her sixth child via Cesarean-section while on a ventilator. She was in the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons at the time of her death.

LeBeau said her granddaughter, a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, grew up between the Pierre area and Eagle Butte and most recently lived in Eagle Butte.

“She just adored her five children that she had and really did everything for them,” said LeBeau. “Her kids really kept her busy” and she enjoyed cooking and baking breads and pies.

“She was really good at it,” LeBeau said of her granddaughter’s culinary skills.