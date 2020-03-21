Eagle Butte youth bring joy to quarantined elders

“It’s going to be hard,” for residents to not have visitors but “we’re trying to be very innovative in the things that we do,” to keep them socially engaged.

Nurses and other staff are screened every day to make sure they don’t have any COVID-19 symptoms, and residents are keeping six feet apart from each other, Reimer Arbogast said. Residents are also eating in their rooms instead of in the dining halls.

Staff have been painting residents' nails and creating activities that residents can do with each other while maintaining a distance. They’ve played Scrabble, Uno and cornhole in the hallway. Next week they plan to play bingo and do some singing and dancing in the hallways.

Residents also can play with Reimer Arbogast’s dog Oliver Charles, who is a Cockalier, a mix between a Cocker and Cavalier King Charles spaniel.

Playing with Oliver Charles, the “boss” of the facility, has been one of La Blanc’s favorite activities during the seven months she’s lived at the nursing home. She said the quarantine hasn’t impacted her life much since she doesn’t usually receive many visitors.

Reimer Arbogast said she’s also working on purchasing phones or tablets so residents who don’t have their own can video chat with their relatives.