Eagle Butte youth bring joy to quarantined elders

Stancee Moran and her 11-year-old daughter were browsing Facebook earlier this week when they saw a photo of a boy visiting his grandfather through a window.
He couldn’t go inside since senior group homes across the country have closed their doors to visitors due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Seniors, immunocompromised people and others with certain medical conditions are at a higher risk of contracting and then dying from the virus.
The photo “touched our heart,” said Moran, a teacher from Eagle Butte.
But “it kind of made me sad for the people who couldn’t visit their family members,” said her daughter, Lauren Earring.
Earring decided to take that sadness and turn it into a positive idea. Why couldn’t she visit and bring joy to quarantined seniors in her own community?
“If it was me and my family members couldn’t visit me, I would feel really lonely and I didn't want them to feel like that,” Earring said.
So she gathered six relatives and family friends on Wednesday to make inspirational signs and bring them to residents at Medicine Wheel Village, an assisted living and nursing home where Moran’s cousin works.
Moran bought the materials, but the kids found the inspirational quotes and made the signs themselves.
“When you can’t find the sunshine, be the sunshine,” one sign reads. “Stay strong, you’ll get through this,” reads another.
Earring and the other youth — Harmony Arcoren, Taijah and Skylar Moran, and Jayvier, Jayden and Joshua Red Owl — held the signs up to the window for the residents to read.
“They were happy … one of them blew kisses to us,” Earring said of the residents’ reactions.
“I thought they were neat, they were beautiful,” said resident Charlotte La Blanc. “We waved at them and sent our love out,” the 72-year-old said.
No visitors allowed
Medicine Wheel Village cares for 11 assisted living and 25 nursing residents, said Deb Reimer Arbogast, the administrator for the nursing home facility.
She said the residents loved the signs, and both they and the children were smiling the entire time.
“One of them, she just lifted her hands and said this is so neat” while another resident stopped his card game to walk to the window so he could read the sign.
“They made a change in someone’s life,” Reimer Arbogast said of Earring and the other kids.
Visitors are no longer allowed at the facility and residents only go out for dialysis or emergency procedures, she said.
“It’s going to be hard,” for residents to not have visitors but “we’re trying to be very innovative in the things that we do,” to keep them socially engaged.
Nurses and other staff are screened every day to make sure they don’t have any COVID-19 symptoms, and residents are keeping six feet apart from each other, Reimer Arbogast said. Residents are also eating in their rooms instead of in the dining halls.
Staff have been painting residents' nails and creating activities that residents can do with each other while maintaining a distance. They’ve played Scrabble, Uno and cornhole in the hallway. Next week they plan to play bingo and do some singing and dancing in the hallways.
Residents also can play with Reimer Arbogast’s dog Oliver Charles, who is a Cockalier, a mix between a Cocker and Cavalier King Charles spaniel.
Playing with Oliver Charles, the “boss” of the facility, has been one of La Blanc’s favorite activities during the seven months she’s lived at the nursing home. She said the quarantine hasn’t impacted her life much since she doesn’t usually receive many visitors.
Reimer Arbogast said she’s also working on purchasing phones or tablets so residents who don’t have their own can video chat with their relatives.
And she said anyone is welcome to email letters or artwork to residents at deb@medicinewheelvillage.com.
Life at home
Moran is working from home with her four children while her husband, a police officer, is working in the field.
She creates online lesson plans for children with internet access and creates packets with materials for those without internet. Bus drivers then drop off the packets and lunch at students’ homes.
Her family’s been doing “pretty good, just trying to keep everyone healthy,” she said when asked how life is going now.
She said they’ve been practicing social distancing by staying home but sometimes go to the store or visit close relatives.
Earring said it’s been a bit boring staying at home since her school is closed. But she’s found some ways to entertain herself.
She spends her time doing homework that teachers provided in a packet, playing with her sister and two brothers, and watching TikTok and YouTube videos.
“You should create positive videos” to share with your family, Earring said when asked what advice she has for other kids out of school.
“If you have siblings, play with them,” she said. “You guys are going to be stuck at home anyways so you might as well get along.”
