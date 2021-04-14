Early childhood education nonprofit to hold open house breakfasts for public

Early Childhood Connections and Starting Strong Rapid City are hosting a three-day event this month to celebrate a new office location and a year of innovating through COVID-19 to help early learners thrive.
An open house drop-by breakfast celebration will be held from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. April 28, 29 and 30 at the Early Childhood Connections office, 3645 Sturgis Road, Suite 110, in Rapid City. Along with a continental breakfast, there will be tours of the new office, photos of 2020-21 preschool graduates, information about its Starting Strong Rapid City program and more.
Early Childhood Connections is a nonprofit that offers a myriad of services and classes to childcare providers, teachers and parents. The organization moved to its larger Sturgis Road location in February 2020 but was temporarily shut down by the pandemic.
“We’re hoping to attract anyone who’s interested in or supports early childhood education or early learning and wants to see the work we’ve accomplished through COVID-19,” said Autumn Gregory, director of Early Childhood Connections. “We’re looking for local officials, teachers, schools or anyone that wants to support Starting Strong or wants more information about the Starting Strong early childhood support system.”
Starting Strong Rapid City is a year-round preschool program for 3- and 4-year-olds. It provides scholarships for families that meet income guidelines, Gregory said, and typically aids working families who live in the Rapid City Area Schools district and can’t afford Head Start or preschool. Families can apply now; children must be 3 years old by Sept. 1 to participate.
Starting Strong focuses on preparing children for kindergarten. Gregory said parents are encouraged to enroll children at age 3 if possible so they have as much time as possible to gain skills they need for school.
“We know kiddos in school will be more successful in life, and we know the early years are critical for school readiness,” she said.
Gregory said Starting Strong is used in five childcare centers and preschools throughout Rapid City — Banana Bunch, Dream Kids, Fit-n-Fun, St. Elizabeth Seton and YMCA of Rapid City. Each location can use curriculum of its choice, but all curriculum must meet South Dakota early learning guidelines and adhere to evidence-based standards and benchmarks, Gregory said. Starting Strong also provides vision and hearing screenings and family support services.
During its open house breakfasts, Early Childhood Connections staff will share many of the innovations they developed to support early learning through COVID-19, Gregory said, such as finding financial assistance, child care and transportation for families, and putting them in contact with other nonprofits who could assist them. When some childcare facilities closed and others struggled to find safe activities, Early Childhood Connections stepped in.
“We had our office as a field trip destination for childcare centers,” Gregory said. “We had a drive-in movie day. We had a painted rock garden. We had a chalk art contest over Facebook. … Many things childcares could normally do during summer were cancelled, so we tried to do some fun things for them through the summer. We had many that came and participated in our field trip destinations.”
Its newest project, which should be ready by June, is revitalizing the children’s garden at the Outdoor Campus, Gregory said. The garden will become a learning and teaching environment for children and a destination for the public. Gregory hopes the garden will ultimately incorporate vegetables, medicinal plants, natural grasses, a mud kitchen and other amenities.
Though the organization was established in 1995, Gregory said Early Childhood Connections is sometimes described as the best-kept secret in western South Dakota. She hopes the open house breakfasts will encourage the community to learn more about the nonprofit’s outreach to children and families.
Early Childhood Connections’ early education and early childhood initiatives serve 13 counties in western South Dakota, including in Rapid City, Spearfish, Sturgis, Belle Fourche, Buffalo, Custer, Hot Springs, Lemmon, Pine Ridge, Kadoka, Martin, Phillip and Dupree.
“We really cover the whole gamut for anyone that wants to be working with young children,” she said. “We have a huge menu of services. We charge a minimal amount for classes. The majority of our services are free.”
Early Childhood Connections partners with Behavior Management Systems and does “an amazing amount of work around the social and emotional development of children,” Gregory said. “All the mental health and social and emotional support is at no cost to parents.”
That component is vital and has been especially needed during the stresses of the pandemic, she said.
“We help teachers (teach kids) about friendship-building and helping with social and emotional skills. That’s just as critical as academic development in getting children ready for school,” Gregory said.
For more information, go to startingstrongrapidcity.org or earlychildhoodconnections.org.