Early childhood education nonprofit to hold open house breakfasts for public

Starting Strong focuses on preparing children for kindergarten. Gregory said parents are encouraged to enroll children at age 3 if possible so they have as much time as possible to gain skills they need for school.

“We know kiddos in school will be more successful in life, and we know the early years are critical for school readiness,” she said.

Gregory said Starting Strong is used in five childcare centers and preschools throughout Rapid City — Banana Bunch, Dream Kids, Fit-n-Fun, St. Elizabeth Seton and YMCA of Rapid City. Each location can use curriculum of its choice, but all curriculum must meet South Dakota early learning guidelines and adhere to evidence-based standards and benchmarks, Gregory said. Starting Strong also provides vision and hearing screenings and family support services.

During its open house breakfasts, Early Childhood Connections staff will share many of the innovations they developed to support early learning through COVID-19, Gregory said, such as finding financial assistance, child care and transportation for families, and putting them in contact with other nonprofits who could assist them. When some childcare facilities closed and others struggled to find safe activities, Early Childhood Connections stepped in.