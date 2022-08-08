Early numbers indicate a smaller Sturgis Motorcycle Rally for 2022

STURGIS — The 82nd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally got off to rousing start on its opening weekend, but there are signs, here and there, that this year's rally may see a overall drop in attendance from the 2021 event.

In 2021, an official tally showed 555,000 people attended. Not all of the attendance yardsticks agree on Day 4 of the official 10-day run of the rally, which began Friday and goes through Sunday.

For instance, South Dakota Department of Transportation vehicle counts, tabulated at nine different locations around Sturgis, show a substantial increase in the number of vehicles counted entering the city over the opening weekend of the rally, Friday through Sunday.

The three-day total of 179,726 vehicles topped the previous five-year average of 167,094.

On Friday, 56,855 vehicles tripped the DOT counters, a 11.6% increase. Saturday’s vehicle count of 62,199 showed a 5% increase and Sunday’s 60,672, a 6.8% increase.

But city officials said the early increase normally indicates a significant drop as rally continues throughout the week, even with an increase in vendors.

According to the city of Sturgis, 733 temporary vendor licenses have been issued. Compared to 655 issued last year. However, Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin and Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater said an increase in some arrest numbers indicates a smaller rally.

“When (crowds are smaller), law enforcement can get around a little better and do some of the traffic stuff,” Merwin said.

Meade County Jail numbers are up, also pointing to crowd numbers being down, Merwin said.

There have been a total of 131 inmates booked since Friday compared to 106 over the same period last year.

The jail population may include those booked by the Meade County Sheriff, South Dakota Highway Patrol, South Dakota Divisional of Criminal Investigation, Sturgis Police, Summerset Police, Box Elder Police, Butte County Sheriff/Belle Fourche Police, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Sturgis Police Department’s daily tally on Monday showed 12 accidents with four resulting in injuries.

Arrests for misdemeanor possession of drug and drug paraphernalia have increased from five to 21 over the first weekend of the rally, with felony drug arrests at seven, same for the period last year.

Driving under the influence arrests total 26 thus far, the same as in 2021.

Illegal parking continues to be an issue, with a total of 90 citations issued, more than double than last year at this time.

Overall traffic (non-parking) arrests in Sturgis, however, are down, with 63 so far this year compared to 82 last year.

According to the Meade County Sheriff’s Office, total calls for service are down slightly over the first three days of the rally, with 284 last year and 272 this year.

Arrests for DUI are also down slightly from 22 last year to 19 so far this year.

There have been identical numbers of misdemeanor and felony drug arrests so far, with five misdemeanor and felony drug arrests this year compared to eight each last year.

But the most telling figure indicating a drop in attendance this year: Overall trash collection tonnage, just one of many metrics used to determine rally attendance, is down, according to Sturgis Public Works Director Rick Bush.

“We’re down 50 tons from this time last year,” said Public Works Director Rick Bush, adding that Sunday’s collection would have weighed more because of the rain received overnight.

“Wet garbage weighs more,” he said.

By the end of the week, as the different numbers begin to roll in, rally officials will have a better idea of what the 2022 edition looks like. So far, the most reliable — law enforcement action and trash collection — indicate a slight decline from previous years.