Early screenings can catch early concerns, district officials say

When parents or guardians of very young children find themselves wondering about their children’s development, they don’t have to wonder on their own.

The Rapid City Area Schools district offers free screenings for those pre-kindergarten children, with the opportunity for follow-up services if needed. Family members can call and make an appointment for screenings offered each month — sometimes multiple times — through April of this school year.

Todd Christensen, special education program manager for RCAS, said the screening of children 3 to 5 years old covers motor skills, command of concepts, language use, vision and hearing. It’s generally done at Jefferson Special Services, at 21 St. Joseph St., but for some programs screening is done on site.

Christensen said a child will move from station to station during the screening, with a parent or guardian in the room watching and sometimes offering encouragement.

“For the most part, when children come in they’re pretty excited,” he said. “They get to meet new people. And our screening team mostly consists of retired teachers. So they do a wonderful job of greeting kids and making them feel welcome, and quickly establishing a rapport.”

After the screening, district officials will consult with parents, possibly advising further evaluation with consent from parents or guardians. If a developmental delay or any other problem is discovered in an evaluation, the district can explore many different ways to work with that problem.

Sometimes, Christensen said, the district might move directly to an evaluation — particularly if the child has already received a diagnosis.

Tessa Burke, Child Find coordinator for RCAS, noted something she reminds families if services are recommended.

“We always say, ‘It’s where your child is right now,’” she said. “We want to meet them where they are right now and help them get to where they need to be.”

Resources also exist for children who are even younger. Families with children from birth to three years old, Christensen said, can call South Dakota Birth to Three at 800-305-3064 to set up an appointment at a local office. Christensen said RCAS officials regularly meet with Birth to Three staff members and can collaborate on services provided to children.

Regarding the 3 to 5-year old children, Christensen noted some of the most frequent concerns.

“When most of our students go through screening, if there are concerns, it’s usually in that speech-language area,” Christensen said, noting language and social-emotional development tend to need attention.

“I think technology is contributing a little bit to that,” he said, adding that the experience of using language in relation to live human beings can be especially helpful for children.

“I think our families right now are working more,” he added. “I think it’s harder for them to make ends meet, and so children may not have some of the same experiences that others had.”

Christensen stressed the importance of physical books, describing the way a child can examine a book and distinguish the cover from its pages in a tactile way. But he also emphasized the power of human interaction when it’s mixed with language-learning, regardless of where the text originates.

“If somebody reads to a child using an iPad, that’s fine,” he said, underlining the potency of interaction. “Asking children questions about what’s going to happen next is so important in language development.”

Christensen acknowledged the value of technology but still placed heavy emphasis on human connection.

“I think some of the technology is wonderful, but for me the development of language comes from that interaction — asking questions about the book,” he said.

Burke, too, described how interaction — and its absence — can influence young children’s learning. She noted the bite that COVID-19 took out of young children’s ability to interact.

“COVID happened when they were so young that they didn’t have a lot of socialization with peers, so that is affecting their speech and language — how they interact — as well as some of their early learning skills,” she said.

In the future, Burke said, restoring those social interactions can help children, particularly if good interactions are modeled by adults.

Burke and Christensen mentioned Rural America Initiatives, Head Start and the overall Department of Youth and Family Services as important resources for families.

Christensen said families who’d like to inquire about screenings or who have any questions can call 605-394-1813.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.