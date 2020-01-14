Early voting begins Jan. 27 in school bond issue

Absentee voting starts on Monday, Jan. 27, for the $190-million school bond issue, according to the Pennington County Auditor's office.

The bond election is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 25. The last day to vote early is Monday, Feb. 24. The deadline to register to vote or to change your registration address is 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10.

Those who choose to vote absentee can do it by mail or in person at the Pennington County Administration Building at 130 Kansas City St., Suite 230 on the second floor, according to Cindy Mohler, the county auditor. This includes all precincts in Pennington County and Meade County in Rapid City School District 51-4.

If you are unsure of where to vote, call the Pennington County Auditor or the Meade County Auditor. Polling place location information is available online at pennco.org under elections.

“Our website pennco.org provides forms for voter registration and for an absentee ballot, as well as the link to the website for military voters,” Mohler said in a news release. “Voters can check their registration or track their absentee ballot online at www.sdsos.gov where a voter can view a sample ballot, verify their polling location, or track the status of their absentee ballot.”