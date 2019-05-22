More than twice the number of Rapid City residents cast their ballots on Monday than did on the first day of early voting in the 2017 municipal election, according to the Pennington County Auditor's Office.
On Monday, when early voting for the June 4 municipal election officially began, 120 residents visited the County Administration Building to vote in person. Absentee ballots were sent to another 246 applicants by the day's end.
By late Tuesday afternoon, County Auditor Cindy Mohler said her office had helped another 54 people vote and processed five additional requests for mail-in ballots.
By comparison, only 45 people voted on the first day they were able to for the 2017 municipal election when there was no race for mayor. Only 57 people did in 2015, when there was.
This year, the office of mayor will again be up for grabs along with seats in all five city wards. Incumbent Mayor Steve Allender is seeking his third term in office against challenger and social justice advocate Natalie Stites Means.
The winner of their race will be the first elected to a term of four years; previous mayoral terms lasted three years.
A total of 13 candidates across all voting wards are are also vying for seats on the Rapid City Council, with incumbents Lisa Modrick, Amanda Scott and Darla Drew seeking re-election.
Those who wish to vote early can do so in person at the Pennington County Auditor's Office in the County Administration Building weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Requests for absentee ballots can be printed online and must be mailed into the County Auditor's Office bearing either a notary seal or accompanied with a copy of the voter's driver's license. Mail-in ballots must be returned by 7 p.m. on June 4.
Mohler said that her office makes a point to respond to ballot requests on the same day that they are received, but did caution that timely mail delivery cannot always be counted on in light of the election being only two weeks away