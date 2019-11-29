DEADWOOD | An early onset of wintry weather helped blunt October gaming numbers in Deadwood, according to statistics released this week by the South Dakota Commission on Gaming.
The October 2019 gaming handle showed a 3.85 percent decrease, with slot machine handle decreasing by 3.82 percent when compared to October of 2018.
The table game handle was also down significantly 4.39 percent when compared to 2018 October’s table game numbers.
Deadwood gaming operators rewarded players with $1,598,568 in "free-play" for the month of October, leaving taxable adjusted gross revenues of $8,641,689 for October 2019.
"Deadwood gaming saw a slight hit in revenues due to the early winter weather,” said Mike Rodman, executive director of the Deadwood Gaming Association. "We still have a year-to-date increase of 3.65 percent through October.”
Hotel occupancy numbers were also flat in October when compared with the same month in 2018. According to monthly data from Deadwood's City Finance Office, hotels in Deadwood had an occupancy rate of 47.82 percent for October 2019, which is up slightly, 0.15 percent, when compared with October 2018.
"Deadwood’s hotel occupancy rate was relatively flat," said Rodman. "Because of less inventory, Deadwood hotel operators rented 115 less room nights than last October.
"Deadwood's October occupancy rate was better than the national October hotel occupancy decrease of 0.8 percent," Rodman stated. “However, Deadwood’s occupancy rate was below the national hotel occupancy rate of 69.3 percent for October 2019."
Deadwood will celebrate the opening of the Outlaw Square on Dec. 6 with local dignitaries, the Christmas Tree lighting, and a cornerstone ceremony performed by the Masons of South Dakota.