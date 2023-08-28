A male juvenile was arrested after bringing a knife to a Rapid City school on Monday.
According to a Facebook post by the Pennington County Sheriff's Office, a school resource officer at East Middle School was informed early afternoon that a student had brought a knife to school.
East Middle School and Valley View Elementary then went into secure status for about half an hour around 1:30 p.m.
The juvenile was located and arrested without incident. He faces charges of aggravated assault, disturbance of school and possession of a weapon at school.
PCSO said no other information will be released as the incident involves a minor.