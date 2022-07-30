East Pennington County welcomes rally-goers

The road to Sturgis goes through Interstate 90.

For eastern Pennington County towns like Wall and Kadoka, situated just off the interstate, that means brimming gas stations, a spike in business and the roar of motorcycles humming through the streets.

Wall Drug, an iconic tourist destination in downtown Wall, sees “some of the best 10 days they have all year,” during the rally, said Vice President Sarah Hustead. While hot beef sandwiches and trinkets for spouses left at home are top sellers, their biggest hot ticket item may surprise you: homemade raspberry ice cream.

“We absolutely have to have raspberry ice cream in stock,” Hustead said. “The bikers like it so much.”

Hustead said they eye their raspberry supply well before rally week, ensuring they can either restock, or have enough set aside to satisfy the bikers’ sweet tooth.

Increased business isn’t the only indicator the rally is coming through — they can hear it. Hustead said the roar of rally traffic begins about five days prior to the festivities and continues days after.

While exact numbers were difficult to come by, Wall Public Works Director Garrett Bryan said the traffic increase is “a lot.”

For Jackie Stilwell, manager of the Kadoka City Bar in Kadoka, it’s the gas stations that signal the rally’s presence, even more than her bar.

“Where we see [traffic] most is out on the highway when we want to go,” Stilwell said. “And at the gas stations. Definitely don’t want to be trying to get gas at the gas stations during the week of the rally for sure.” Fill up before the bikers get to town, she advised, and try not to leave.

While Stilwell’s bar does see an increase in customers, she said it’s not “huge.” Being close to the Badlands, some extra traffic is inevitable, though, and she “just goes with the flow.”

Stilwell is also a volunteer EMT — a role likely more shaken up by the rally than her day job.

“You just hope and pray we don’t have too many accidents,” she said.

She said the motorcycle-related accidents have declined significantly over the past 20 years. She used to cringe at the approach of rally week, knowing they were going to be busy all week long, she said.

Today, Stilwell’s noticed a changing dynamic in the rally crowd. Many riders haul their motorcycles rather than riding them, pulling them on trailers. She also said Kadoka has seen less bikers taking up residence in town with the opening of more motels in the Hills, no longer pushing them out as far as Kadoka.

Stilwell recalled when Kadoka had 13-14 motels active during rally time — now they’re down to three.

Sandy Eschenbacher is the bookkeeper for two Kadoka hotels — Americas Best Value Inn Kadoka and Budget Host Sundowner Inn. She sees these hotels full at rally time, but mostly, she said, that’s just summer business.

Eschenbacher echoed Stilwell’s assertion that the gas stations see the biggest boom.

“It’s just constant,” she said. “Fifty bikes at the pumps.”

Eschenbacher is also the bookkeeper for the Sunset Grill in Kadoka. Like the local hotels, she said the grill is busy all through tourist season, but rally week adds an additional boost. A few extra hands, a little extra food and a little extra seating, and they’re ready to go. You may see a 35-minute wait, and a line at the local Subway.

“There’s a definite buzz going on,” she said, during the rally.

And she loves it. A transplant from Wisconsin, Eschenbacher described herself as a tourist at heart.

She said rally time is like Christmas. She loves talking to people and sharing tourist tips, and her love of South Dakota. Her bookkeeping duties extend to the Badlands Distillery, as well, where she loves to tout its local South Dakota products and point out tasting trail maps.

The distillery has a wall decorated with customer signatures, full of rally-goers not just from across the country, but from around the world. Eschenbacher listed France, Germany, Poland and Italy among them.

“It’s just amazing, all the people that come to this country — to South Dakota,” she said.

Both Wall and Kadoka rely heavily on tourism, and they’re “all in it together,” she said. “Let’s share the love.”

While the buzz of the rally is alive and well in east Pennington County, one observation seemed universal among business owners and residents alike: things have changed.

“The bikers just aren’t as into the crowds as they used to be,” Hustead said. She’s noticed many will come earlier and spread out their time more, and enjoy the surrounding area.

Some years, Hustead said Main Street will be nothing but bikes — but not the past couple years. Anniversary years contribute to the larger numbers, she said.

Angie Davis, manager of the Badlands Distillery in Kadoka, thinks fuel prices might have something to do with smaller numbers. She guessed bikers aren’t making as many trips from the coasts, and much of the traffic will be from a few states out.

Davis is still hoping for a spike in business, though, anticipating a 20% increase with the rally traffic. This will be the first year the distillery will get to offer the fruits of a new wine and beer license, hoping the new menu will further entice the rally-goers.

“Our business is tourism,” she said.

She loves hearing comments of “oh my gosh, look, there’s a distillery behind the gas station,” when unsuspecting tourists discover the hidden gem just off the interstate.

Their top sellers include the “Sinister Apple,” a shot that tastes like apple pie and is “sweet from the beginning to the end,” Davis said, and their Iron Hills Bourbon.

Davis also anticipated this being the year some of those bikers will decide they want to spread out their trip and take their time — go to the Badlands, relax in the Black Hills, visit the Badlands Distillery — as part of their rally trip.

Spread out or packed in, Wall still wants to ensure the biker crowds feel welcome. The Wall-Badlands Area Chamber of Commerce has hosted a special three-day event called the Wall Crawl for four years, the weekend before the rally. The event took a break in 2020, returning in 2021 for year four, with 2022 marking its fifth — Aug. 5, 6 and 7.

The three-night event provides live entertainment at three locations around Wall: 3 Amigos Cantina, Badlands Saloon & Grille and Red Rock Lounge. Each night, all three locations will feature three different acts, to include Drive by Night, Todd Kieffer, Framing the Red, American Hitmen, Tristen Schofield, Silver Creek, Honker Robinson and Hartbeat Productions Karaoke.

Kelsey Clark, Wall-Badlands Chamber of Commerce, said it’s just another way to make sure rally-goers feel welcome. Wall provides a place for bikers to relax, she said, “before they get on their bikes and either go to their hotel back in Wall or Rapid or head back to the rally in Sturgis.”

Reflections from Wall and Kadoka painted a picture of a mellowed crowd and dispersed numbers, taking their time and exploring what South Dakota has to offer — destinations that include east Pennington County.