• The Rapid City Morning Optimist Club's 55th annual city-wide free Easter Egg Hunt has been rescheduled for Saturday, April 20, at McKeague Field, 2819 Canyon Lake Drive. The hunt begins at 9 a.m. and is over pretty quick. The Optimist Club will put out about 4,000 eggs and lots of wrapped candy. Prizes will be given for each of three age groups: 1-3, 4-6 and 7-10.
• Due to the weather, the Hill City Community Easter Egg Hunt planned for Saturday, April 13, has been rescheduled to Saturday, April 20, at the Hill City Visitor Information Center. Line-up is 9:45 a.m., with the hunt starting promptly at 10 a.m. Prizes will be given for each of the following age groups: 0-2, 3-4, 5-6, 7-8 and 9-10.