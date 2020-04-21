Eastern South Dakota speedway to host races this weekend

Park Jefferson Speedway holds more than 4,000 spectators. Two enclosed areas will not be open for the event and no one can stand on the catwalk. Tickets for the event were also limited to 700. McCarl said they could've sold more tickets according to the guidelines but he wanted to be well within the guidelines, thus limiting it to 700 spectators. Families can sit together but others need to be six feet apart.

All 700 tickets were sold out by Sunday and no walk-ups will be accepted, per the guidelines laid out.

"We are doing a lot of stuff. Six feet in between, everyone come with masks or whatever you go to Walmart with. We will be handing out masks. There's a limited menu with concessions and we are going to have markings on the floors of where to walk," McCarl said. "No tickets will be sold that day to lessen all interaction and we are sold-out. We could easily get a lot of people in but we are following the guidelines.

"If you are at risk at all, please stay at home and watch it on pay per view and hopefully we can put on a good show for the folks."

Saturday's event can be streamed live on pay per view on SpeedShiftTV for $29.99.