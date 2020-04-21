Eastern South Dakota speedway to host races this weekend

NORTH SIOUX CITY | About three weeks ago, Park Jefferson Speedway owner Adam Adamson called up well-known sprint car driver and racing promoter Terry McCarl.
The plan was to try and hold a race at Park Jefferson Speedway on Saturday, April 25.
The two went over the recommended guidelines set forth by the CDC, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and what regulations would need to be followed during the coronavirus pandemic in order to hold a major event.
Adamson and McCarl came up with a number of ideas. The number of cars entered and those in the pit area would be limited along with the number of fans in attendance. Certain areas of attendance would need to be closed, the track had to go cashless and fans have to wear protective gear, such as facemasks. Adamson went over the plans with different Union County officials before moving ahead with plans.
Then, last week, it was announced that Front Row Challenges Enterprises LLC will bring racing to Park Jefferson Speedway on Saturday with Winged 410 Sprint Cars and IMCA Mods at the Open Wheel Nationals event presented by Real-Geese Silhouette Decoys.
"We have some great drivers coming from all over the country. We haven't been able to race sprint cars since February," said McCarl, who is the President of FRC Enterprises LLC. "We are trying hard to put on a clean show and follow the guidelines and show that they can follow the guidelines. We are cutting out the frills and minimalizing everything to get everyone on the road safely."
Adamson didn't just want to hold a race, either. One of his goals was to stimulate the economy in North Sioux City with Saturday's event.
"We talked to the Hampton Inn and they are almost sold out. We talked to McDonald's because we are going to have a limited concessions stand and that McDonald's should be prepared and we talked to Casey's. This stimulates the economy in the best and safest way it can," Adamson said. "We are doing all of the things we can to comply with the guidelines."
Adamson employs 25 people at Park Jefferson Speedway and all of them will be wearing masks and gloves.
"We will be all cashless, no cash on the spectator side," Adamson said. "In the concession area, it will be all cards and we won't have a souvenir stand plus no tickets sold at the front gate. We want to minimize contact. No handling of money. We have the ability to do this all cashless."
Noem was asked Monday about Saturday's event at Park Jefferson Speedway during her press conference. She said she had not heard of the event and she will communicate with those that are putting on the event.
On its Facebook page, the Union County Sheriff's Office posted that it is aware of the event on Saturday and that the track organizers are very aware of the CDC recommendations.
"I talked with the Union County Sheriff and they have no intentions to take any legal action and they will be there to assist with us," Adamson said.
Park Jefferson Speedway holds more than 4,000 spectators. Two enclosed areas will not be open for the event and no one can stand on the catwalk. Tickets for the event were also limited to 700. McCarl said they could've sold more tickets according to the guidelines but he wanted to be well within the guidelines, thus limiting it to 700 spectators. Families can sit together but others need to be six feet apart.
All 700 tickets were sold out by Sunday and no walk-ups will be accepted, per the guidelines laid out.
"We are doing a lot of stuff. Six feet in between, everyone come with masks or whatever you go to Walmart with. We will be handing out masks. There's a limited menu with concessions and we are going to have markings on the floors of where to walk," McCarl said. "No tickets will be sold that day to lessen all interaction and we are sold-out. We could easily get a lot of people in but we are following the guidelines.
"If you are at risk at all, please stay at home and watch it on pay per view and hopefully we can put on a good show for the folks."
Saturday's event can be streamed live on pay per view on SpeedShiftTV for $29.99.
According to Adamson, 140 cars can fit in the pit area. But Adamson is limiting the entries to less than 100 to follow the safety guidelines. For the Winged 410 Sprint Cars, only 32 entries are allowed, same with the IMCA Mods, meaning the pit area will have less than half of the 140 cars it can fit with 64.
Plus each racing team will be allotted just 10 people total to sign in under the car number, allowing plenty of space between teams and fewer in-person interactions. No one will be allowed to go from the pit area to the spectator area or vice versa throughout the night.
"We are going overboard. We could allow even more people but we are not, we are taking less than we could. We could have more cars but we are not," McCarl said. "We are following the guidelines above and beyond. We are trying to show anyone in power that we can do a race like this and ease back into normalcy. That's our goal, to keep it as safe as we can and put on a good show."
If Saturday's event works, Adamson and McCarl both hope this opens up possibilities for other smaller tracks.
"We certainly hope this opens the door for other small racetracks to be able to race and in trying to do so in a safe environment," Adamson said. "We are excited with the interest this has drawn in the racing community and racers are coming from all over."
