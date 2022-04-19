 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
EchoWorks hosts free e-recycling collection event

Recycling Technician Blaze Johnson dismantles electronic equipment at EchoWorks. Johnson is one of two clients supported by Black Hills Works who is employed by EchoWorks, which provides electronic recycling in Rapid City.

To celebrate Earth Day 2022, Echo Works will host a free community collection event from 9 a.m. to noon, or until the trailer is full, on Saturday at Black Hills Farmers Market in Rapid City.

EchoWorks provides electronic recycling services for Rapid City and the Black Hills. The public is invited to bring their old computers, cell phones, flat screen televisions, printers, and more to the free community collection event. Secure hard drive destruction will also be available.

“Thanks to the individuals and businesses who have trusted EchoWorks to recycle their old electronics, we’ve diverted more than 100,000 pounds from our landfill,” said Randy Sheppard, e-recycling supervisor. “The free collection event at the Farmers Market is our way to say thanks to our community.”

EchoWorks, a division of Black Hills Works, employs two people with disabilities, Blaze and Tyler.

“We’re helping our environment and providing employment to two great guys. It’s a win-win,” Sheppard said.

EchoWorks is located on the Western Dakota Tech campus and partners with the college to provide its trucking and other students with experience as they work toward graduation. For more information about EchoWorks, go to blackhillsworks.org/echoworks or call 605-718-3000.

