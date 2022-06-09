Education, preservation necessary on Rapid City flood plain

Passing on memories of the devastation of the 1972 flood is necessary to preserve the flood plain, Rapid City officials said Thursday.

City Community Development Director Vicki Fisher said people need to stay educated and the information needs to be shared about the flood.

“We need to ensure that when those of us with a little more seniority are stepping away from our positions of protection that we’ve got another generation that appreciates the importance of what has been done — and never loses sight of what can be the fallout if a community doesn’t safeguard these acres and acres of property,” Fisher said.

Fisher, Flood Administrator Mary Bosworth and Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Biegler hosted a panel on protecting the city’s flood plain Thursday morning at The Monument. The three discussed the difference between the flood plain, the flood way, preservation and protection of the area.

Bosworth said the flood way is where water is guaranteed to flow in the event of a 100-year flood while the flood plain is the area reserved to discharge flood waters without causing the remaining flood plain area to see an increased rise of water during a flood.

Fisher said developers look at a lot of land the city previously purchased, which is inundated with flood plain.

“We did that on purpose so that we can ensure that no one develops it,” she said. “We hold firm to that property because we don’t forget.”

A flash flood from 15 inches of rain in six hours swept through the Black Hills claiming 238 lives. Houses used to line Rapid Creek where Memorial Park is today, and along the creek between Canyon Lake Park and the Meadowbrook Golf Course.

City leadership in 1972 voted to never allow housing development on the land again and turn it into a greenway. The city has two ordinances that discuss flood area construction regulations and the flood hazard zoning district, which includes 931 acres.

Biegler said the greenway is part of a 1,700-acre total park system maintained by the city’s Parks and Recreation Department. He said it’s now a major attraction for the community and plays an important role in the overall quality of life for residents.

“We take that stewardship very seriously,” he said. “We’re fully committed to the preservation of the greenway and we embrace the responsibilities that we have for the protection and the preservation of this treasured jewel along the creek.”

Biegler was 15 at the time of the flood. He said those who were in Rapid City during the event will never forget how their lives and landscape in the city were changed forever.

“From that tragedy that day has spring hope and optimism, and has certainly created one of the largest greenways of any community in the country,” he said.

Included in the greenway are Cliffside, Braeburn, Dog, Lions Nature, Jackson, Founders and Memorial parks, along with the Meadowbrook and Executive golf courses and the Roosevelt Ice Arena.

Biegler said the city now has twice the national average of park and open space per 1,000 residents than anywhere else in the country.

Bosworth said flooding in Rapid City has been a common occurrence, and the United States Geological Survey has recorded over 80 flood events on Rapid Creek and its tributaries since 1878. She said downtown Rapid City flooded and Canyon Lake Dam washed out in 1909, which was the worst flood in the city before the flood in 1972.

There were also floods in 1952 and 1962 that washed out bridges.

Bosworth said since 1972, there have been several heavy rain events resulting in flooding throughout many neighborhoods, including Chapel Valley, Red Rock Canyon, downtown Rapid City, north Rapid City, the fairgrounds area and Sheridan Lake Road. She said the most recent flood was in 2018 when about 4.5 inches of rain flooded the Robbinsdale neighborhood.

