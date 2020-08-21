2,000 Rapid City students chose distance learning for the fall

As many as 2,000 students in Rapid City Area Schools will start their school year from home this fall after choosing the district’s distance learning option earlier this week.
The remainder of the district’s approximately 13,700 students will return to their schools Sept. 8 for on-campus learning.
For those who opted for the distance learning option, the district spent $3 million of its $4.5 million in CARES Act funding to assure every student has an assigned device for the first time in district history, contributing to its “one-to-one” mission.
Katy Urban, public information manager for the district, told SDPB that RCAS had been planning on implementing one-to-one laptop access for high schoolers before the pandemic hit.
“We quickly decided this was going to be a need for all of our students, especially if we were going to go between online and in-person instruction throughout the year due to the pandemic,” she said.
If any school in the district has to switch to off-campus learning at Level 3 and close completely, all students will still have computer access, the district said.
Off-campus learning at Level 3 would go into effect for a school if there are confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the school and substantial spread of the coronavirus in both the community and in the school. At this level, COVID-19 cases in Pennington County would be doubling every two weeks.
Positive cases and exposure will be monitored by the state health department on a daily basis, according to the district’s plan. If there’s a positive case in a school, a general message will go out to the families in that school building.
According to the district’s recently-passed activities plan, there will be no practices and no events for activities like sports, band, orchestra, choir, theatre, student council and other academic activities at Level 3.
