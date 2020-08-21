2,000 Rapid City students chose distance learning for the fall

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As many as 2,000 students in Rapid City Area Schools will start their school year from home this fall after choosing the district’s distance learning option earlier this week.

The remainder of the district’s approximately 13,700 students will return to their schools Sept. 8 for on-campus learning.

For those who opted for the distance learning option, the district spent $3 million of its $4.5 million in CARES Act funding to assure every student has an assigned device for the first time in district history, contributing to its “one-to-one” mission.

Katy Urban, public information manager for the district, told SDPB that RCAS had been planning on implementing one-to-one laptop access for high schoolers before the pandemic hit.

“We quickly decided this was going to be a need for all of our students, especially if we were going to go between online and in-person instruction throughout the year due to the pandemic,” she said.