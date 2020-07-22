5 percent of RCAS staff considers not returning this fall as back-to-school plan hangs in the balance

When the CDC came out with social distancing guidelines for schools, “we said some of this is just impossible given our space constraints,” she said. The district will implement physical distancing where it can, “but recognize that we’re just maxed out as it is.

“Even at the high school level, when you think about 1,500 kids in a hallway during a passing period, it’s pretty hard to stagger that,” she said. “That’s why we have to have that mask discussion, and if we’re going to require them, when is the most important time to wear them?”

The district has said it will provide masks to teachers and staff, but the decision is still out on whether students will be required to wear them, especially during passing periods, in gym class or for those participating in choir, band and orchestra.

“I’ve already seen a great debate happening on social media posts the district has had, where we’ve seen parents fighting back and forth,” Urban told South Dakota News Watch. “I can only imagine that some of our kids will pick up on that as well.”