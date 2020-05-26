$68 million in CARES Act funding going toward South Dakota education

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Gov. Kristi Noem announced Tuesday that $68 million in federal CARES Act funding has gone toward education funding in the state.

These funds are separate from the $1.25 billion the state received in funding, which Noem said will go toward health care, small business, education and local governments. She previously asked counties and cities to keep track of any COVID-19 related expenses they incur from the pandemic.

Noem said she will have a plan soon on how much of the $1.25 billion will go to cities and counties and there was no requirement from the Department of Treasury that the funding go to municipalities.

Noem also signed an executive order Tuesday extending the state’s emergency declaration “because federal law requires us to have it in place in order to be able to access federal dollars,” she said.

“The balance of these dollars will be held to fill immediate needs, but also we need to make sure we’re not just addressing immediate needs and covering costs for some of these local governments, but saving some dollars we could potentially use for revenue replacement,” Noem said, noting flexibility on using the dollars for revenue replacement could be granted from the federal government.