Administrative raises go into effect for RCAS

Four administrative positions in the Rapid City school district will see a raise of 1.2 to 2 percent take effect this school year.

The salary range for four director positions -- director of teaching learning and innovation, director of information technology, director of human resources and the director of strategic partnerships and college and career readiness -- will increase to a range of $100,000 and $104,000.

Katy Urban, community relations manager for Rapid City Area Schools, said the change was at a “cost savings” to the district.

Urban said when Dr. Greg Gaden, the former special services director, and Dr. Robin Gillespie, federal programs director, both left the school district, the school board used it as an opportunity to “provide more equity in our director position salaries.” Before the change, Urban said the salary range was “quite wide.”

Gaden, for example, was salaried at $130,000 and his replacement’s salary is in line with the other directors.

“The money saved by Dr. Gaden leaving was used to give pay increases to the other directors,” Urban said.

