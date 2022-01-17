After-school and summer grant among items on Tuesday's RCAS Board agenda

The Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Rapid City Area Education Center at 625 Ninth St.

Among the items up for vote is a 21st Century Grant involving RCAS and the Black Hills Special Services Cooperative “to serve North Middle School for after-school and summer programming as well as Central High School for after-school and Saturday tutoring and academic support,” according to a report from the district. The grant application is for up to $250,000 per year and would begin July 1 for five years.

Also up for a vote is a change to a new bus-routing software program called Transfinder that the district says “has greater capabilities and costs less” than the current model in use by the district.

Reports on course guidebooks, including for the 2022-2023 Freshman Academy, are also on Tuesday’s agenda.

