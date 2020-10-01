After-school programs, child care centers face unique challenges in COVID-19 era

“Through the design, we’ve been adapting our model to react to what the school system is doing,” Julius said. “We’ve done our best to support schools and children that access our services.”

YFS provides opportunities for students to work on homework and utilize other resources whether RCAS is in Level 1, 2 or 3, Julius said. Students enrolled with YFS can access the WiFi and technology there as needed to help with online learning.

With the elementary schools moving to Level 1, Julius said it’s “challenging” to have some of the children in K-5 at YFS at the same time as middle and high school students who are in Girls Inc., but that YFS, parents and children are all adjusting schedules to make it work.

Julius’ children have all graduated from RCAS, but said he knows that among YFS employees with school-age children and especially younger children, “they have to make modifications at work to take care of their children when they’re not at school.”

“It has made a challenge for scheduling our employees, and a challenge for families to work around getting care for their children when they’re not at school during the day,” Julius said.