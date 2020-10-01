After-school programs, child care centers face unique challenges in COVID-19 era

It’s been “really challenging” for Huda Jabar and her husband to help educate their own children with the new learning format at Rapid City Area Schools so far this fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.
“We try our best to help as working full-time parents,” Jabar said.
She stays busy as the director of Fit-n-Fun Childcare and Preschool, while her husband teaches at Douglas High School, which opted for in-person learning Monday through Friday this school year.
Their 9-year-old son switched back to Level 1 along with his peers at Pinedale Elementary School this week while his 11-year-old sister at West Middle School continued at Level 2, Jabar said.
Jabar said her daughter sits in her office three days a week working on e-learning while she manages the center. On Fridays, both kids do their off-campus learning at Fit-n-Fun.
Fit-n-Fun, meanwhile, is seeing lower enrollment numbers than it did in a normal year due to family finances and level changes at Rapid City Area Schools, Jabar said.
Some of the parents Jabar usually sees, especially those who have two or three kids, can’t afford day care this year. “A lot of parents” lost their jobs or decided to home school due to the pandemic, she said.
There are 35 children in the after-school program, but “we can’t take more kids” because RCAS may choose to switch levels at any time, Jabar said, noting the majority of students at the center come from Black Hawk, Canyon Lake, Corral Drive, Meadowbrook, Pinedale and South Canyon elementary schools.
After-school programs at the YMCA are only at 60% of the capacity they'd see in a normal year, director Keiz Larson said, adding that part of the decline is due to RCAS starting at Level 2 (two days of in-person learning and three days off-campus).
"We know parents are struggling to figure out those all-day needs they have when school is not in session," Larson said. At Level 1, parents can plan better for their needs to take their kids to the after-school program, she said.
Larson said she knows that many child-care programs across town have been "scrambling," and knows some people aren't operating the programs they had last year because of struggles with COVID-19.
Support Local Journalism
The YMCA offers all-day programming for RCAS students on Fridays, which the district has dedicated as off-campus learning days at all levels.
At Youth and Family Services (YFS), fewer children come to Girls Inc., Head Start and the after-school programs “by design” to keep group sizes smaller, CEO John Julius said. It allows the center to better manage group numbers and follow CDC guidelines, he said.
“Through the design, we’ve been adapting our model to react to what the school system is doing,” Julius said. “We’ve done our best to support schools and children that access our services.”
YFS provides opportunities for students to work on homework and utilize other resources whether RCAS is in Level 1, 2 or 3, Julius said. Students enrolled with YFS can access the WiFi and technology there as needed to help with online learning.
With the elementary schools moving to Level 1, Julius said it’s “challenging” to have some of the children in K-5 at YFS at the same time as middle and high school students who are in Girls Inc., but that YFS, parents and children are all adjusting schedules to make it work.
Julius’ children have all graduated from RCAS, but said he knows that among YFS employees with school-age children and especially younger children, “they have to make modifications at work to take care of their children when they’re not at school.”
“It has made a challenge for scheduling our employees, and a challenge for families to work around getting care for their children when they’re not at school during the day,” Julius said.
While the YMCA, YFS and Fit-n-Fun have seen changes in their enrollment, Harmony Childcare and Preschool has seen an increase in enrollment for after school care.
Harmony owner Brenda Showalter said at least an additional five students have started attending the center, adjacent to Robbinsdale, for the after-school program.
“Numbers were low for a while because parents and everybody was home, so enrollments were down, but they’re going back up,” she said. With the Level 1 change in elementary schools, “it’s gone back down as they go into school more.”
Showalter said Harmony will do “whatever we can to help the parents out,” including helping kids who chose distance learning for the full semester. She said she hears from parents who struggle with everything, such as getting to work on time.
“We try to help as much as we can and have kids work on their days off,” Showalter said. “We try to do what we can to help parents out. Each parent is different. We go with whatever each parent needs.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.