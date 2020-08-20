Air quality joins the list of back-to-school considerations for RCAS

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As part of the Rapid City Area School district’s considerations for the return to in-person learning this fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the district is reviewing the air quality in its buildings and considering new filter purchases.

State epidemiologist Joshua Clayton said Monday that in school or work settings, increasing the flow of air to disperse particles can be useful to slowing down or preventing the spread of COVID-19.

“It comes down to the administrative controls that can be used to decrease the risk of COVID-19 within schools or any sort of business,” Clayton said. “Wherever you’re able to increase the flow of air exchanges through the building as well as increasing the percentage of air pulled from outside, (that) has the effect of decreasing any potential COVID-19 that might be within a specific classroom.”

The World Health Organization says current evidence shows COVID-19 is primarily transmitted between people through respiratory droplets, which are 5-10 microns in diameter.