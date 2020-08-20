Air quality joins the list of back-to-school considerations for RCAS

As part of the Rapid City Area School district’s considerations for the return to in-person learning this fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the district is reviewing the air quality in its buildings and considering new filter purchases.
State epidemiologist Joshua Clayton said Monday that in school or work settings, increasing the flow of air to disperse particles can be useful to slowing down or preventing the spread of COVID-19.
“It comes down to the administrative controls that can be used to decrease the risk of COVID-19 within schools or any sort of business,” Clayton said. “Wherever you’re able to increase the flow of air exchanges through the building as well as increasing the percentage of air pulled from outside, (that) has the effect of decreasing any potential COVID-19 that might be within a specific classroom.”
The World Health Organization says current evidence shows COVID-19 is primarily transmitted between people through respiratory droplets, which are 5-10 microns in diameter.
To combat this issue, the district is upgrading its air filters from a MERV 8 filter, which filters up to 3 microns, to MERV 13 filters, which filter 0.3 microns, “much more effective at filtering out the COVID-19 molecule,” said Coy Sasse, director of business and support services for the district, at an August 10 school board meeting.
Droplet transmission occurs when people are in close contact, which the WHO defines as three feet and the CDC defines as six feet, which is why the district is mandating face masks when social distancing can’t be maintained, and working to keep students spaced apart.
Transmission of COVID-19 also may occur through fomites in the immediate environment around the infected person. Fomites are objects or materials that may carry infection, which is why the district is also implementing increased sanitation and promoting hygiene and handwashing.
A report shows the listing of the district’s 23 school sites and 50 different buildings, and the variety of HVAC systems in place in each one which vary in age, style and operating principles. The district has a lot of older systems, some over 30 years old, which the district says can limit its ability to make necessary modifications.
“The district has multiple highly trained and knowledgeable individuals in regard to HVAC and air quality experience who are evaluating this situation and making recommendations of the most effective strategies to improve, and monitor, air quality in its buildings,” Sasse said.
RCAS will also maximize the amount of fresh air coming into buildings by keeping windows open when weather and season permits, and through other methods.
Some previously purchased mobile air purifiers may also be used for buildings that don’t have up-to-date HVAC systems for the MERV 13 filters, “and these are good devices,” Sasse said, noting they can filter down to 0.1 microns.
“They’re effective, however there are some drawbacks,” he added. The square footage that the filters cover depends on the size and makeup of each classroom. Sasse said most typical classrooms in the district would need three or four of the filters to make up for the square footage, and said the units can cost $600 to $1,000 each.
“Depending on where they’re placed around the district, we could very quickly get into the six or seven figures in cost,” Sasse said. Filter replacements also cost $400 to $500 for those systems. “It’s probably not an effective strategy for the district as a whole.”
