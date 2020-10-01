All Rapid City public schools will move to Level 1 next week

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On Monday, there were 104 total active and recovered cases in the school district, which increased to 114 by Wednesday afternoon.

Monday saw 34 active cases among students and eight among staff, while as of 4 p.m. Wednesday the district reports 37 active cases among students and seven among staff. An additional 48 students have had to go into quarantine since Monday's count, adding up to 396 students and 39 staff in quarantine.

Simon said she also made the decision after considering the “educational and social-emotional needs of our students, many of whom need the structure that a typical school day provides.”

Flu season is fast-approaching, meaning “it is likely that staff absences will increase,” Simon said, noting this could mean a need to move to Level 3.

“Given that possibility, I am hoping our students can get in as much on-campus learning as possible,” Simon said.

The level change follows a board decision Monday night to designate all teachers and staff as “critical infrastructure,” meaning they can continue to work after COVID-19 exposure as long as they stay asymptomatic and take extra precautions.

