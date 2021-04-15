Applications open for K-12 civics pilot program grant

South Dakota public schools can now apply for grant funds to pilot programs focused on civics and history education after $900,000 was set aside in the 2021 budget for new curriculum. Schools can receive up to $200,000.

Bolstering the state’s public schools’ civics education was a priority Gov. Kristi Noem outlined in her budget address to the Legislature in December 2020.

During legislative session, the Committee on Appropriations introduced a bill to make an appropriation to the Department of Education to invest in developing a new curriculum and educational materials, but it was tabled in the Senate Appropriations committee by a 6-1 vote. Sen. John Wiik, R-Big Stone City, motioned to table, calling the bill unnecessary as curriculum is updated every 10 years in the state.

Despite the bill’s tabling by the Legislature, which effectively kills a bill by setting it aside, the $900,000 it proposed putting towards a new civics curriculum still found its way into the state’s budget.