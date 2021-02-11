Area high schools, students win awards in state's One-Act Play Festival

Rapid City high schools received multiple theater and arts awards from the South Dakota High School Activities Association during the One-Act Play Festival this year.

Awards for superior costume design went to Gracie Lee Murphy from Rapid City Stevens and Brook Peret from Rapid City Central.

Class A Superior Ensemble Awards went to "Musicians Ensemble" at Rapid City Central, including students Reese Pitts, Henry London, Sam Sabow, Asher Burke, Enya Wallace, Bailey Apa, Sammie Kross and Faith Stevens.

Custer also received a Class A Superior Ensemble Award for "About Her," including students Odalys Estrada, Haley Hislop, Timothy Johnson, Lesane Hernandez, Taylee Schramm, Miles Ellman and Mical Grace.

Class AA Superior Ensemble Awards went to "Musician Ensemble" at Douglas, including students Chole Shatswell and Maiya Timm, as well as "Cast Ensemble" at Douglas, including students Brayden Schuelke, Alissa Wieman, Brock Murphy, Caley Murphy, Lily Militello, Victor Collins, Gaven Williams, Rebecca Roth, Sophia Ackerson, Brooklyn Wickersham and Brennan Ackerman.

Class AA Superior Individual Awards went to Riley Perry at Douglas, Finn Hamilton in Spearfish, and Hugh Weyer, Shanyah Johnson-Landoll and Rio Snyder at Sturgis Brown.