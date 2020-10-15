 Skip to main content
As many as 130 RCAS high school athletes quarantined after COVID-19 exposures
alert top story

Multiple teams from Stevens and Central high schools are sidelined after COVID-19 exposure in recent days.

Approximately 90 members of the Stevens High School football team are quarantined following exposure to as many as six positive COVID-19 cases among players and others associated with the team since Oct. 7, district spokeswoman Katy Urban said Thursday. Freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors are all quarantining.

Another 25 students from the competitive cheer and dance team at Central High School are quarantined, Urban said, following exposure to one positive case.

Fifteen members of the varsity volleyball team at Stevens High School are also quarantined after an exposure event. The team hasn't had any positive cases, Urban said.

All games that fall during the quarantine period for these teams are cancelled, Urban said.

This is a developing story.

